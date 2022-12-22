TORONTO ­, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 14, 2022.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2022, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

December 15, 2022 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.02172 16.74787 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.00658 18.3213 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT 0.03153 17.30351 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.00282 19.08164 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC 0.80507 28.40068 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS 0.00000 32.74949 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU 0.00000 20.57333 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD 0.00860 26.56677 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE 0.00531 23.7236 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU 0.02469 21.07256 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.01044 17.22341 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN 0.20682 38.79233 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 NEO Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF 0.02832 18.09479 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 0.02491 26.99703 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 18.96945 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 93.84929 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.00000 119.49649 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN 1.37400 120.26993 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 0.00000 151.63739 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.00000 111.26228 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 129.17094 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX 0.08446 98.62439 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 2.57833 107.18088 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 0.04122 92.8881 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.06321 95.68916 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB 0.14513 92.23396 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.29735 88.70457 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 87.42643 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 1.96193 82.30642 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.16942 77.82426 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.06909 76.49265 CAD 55454J103 CA55454J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI 0.72843 33.87969 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.02503 25.36394 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.18578 106.06243 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.70283 118.44186 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.05682 22.90699 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.04160 16.80205 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 6.02108 86.16934 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 2.88633 83.21682 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 17.18603 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.09535 20.70447 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.16371 19.39946 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.13967 22.07934 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB 0.00000 17.42939 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 NEO Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.02554 25.73681 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 NEO Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 22.57665 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 NEO Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE 0.0000 85.55722 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $193 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

