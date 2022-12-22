Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Dec 22, 2022, 09:00 ET

TORONTO ­, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 14, 2022.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2022, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
December 15, 2022

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.02172

16.74787

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.00658

18.3213

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.03153

17.30351

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.00282

19.08164

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

0.80507

28.40068

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

0.00000

32.74949

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

0.00000

20.57333

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.00860

26.56677

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.00531

23.7236

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

0.02469

21.07256

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.01044

17.22341

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

0.20682

38.79233

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

NEO

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

0.02832

18.09479

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

0.02491

26.99703

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

18.96945

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

93.84929

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

0.00000

119.49649

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

1.37400

120.26993

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

0.00000

151.63739

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.00000

111.26228

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

129.17094

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.08446

98.62439

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

2.57833

107.18088

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

0.04122

92.8881

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.06321

95.68916

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.14513

92.23396

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.29735

88.70457

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

87.42643

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

1.96193

82.30642

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.16942

77.82426

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.06909

76.49265

CAD

55454J103

CA55454J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

0.72843

33.87969

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.02503

25.36394

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.18578

106.06243

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.70283

118.44186

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.05682

22.90699

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.04160

16.80205

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

6.02108

86.16934

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

2.88633

83.21682

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

17.18603

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.09535

20.70447

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.16371

19.39946

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.13967

22.07934

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

0.00000

17.42939

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

NEO

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.02554

25.73681

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

NEO

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

22.57665

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

NEO

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

0.0000

85.55722

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $193 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments