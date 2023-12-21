Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
21 Dec, 2023, 16:47 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2023 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 15, 2023.
These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for these distributions is December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2023, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.
Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Distribution per unit
|
NAVPU as at December 15, 2023
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
0.00784
|
16.45538
|
CAD
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
0.00786
|
18.25807
|
CAD
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
0.00000
|
17.32837
|
CAD
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
0.01366
|
19.17917
|
CAD
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
|
MKC
|
0.88025
|
31.07866
|
CAD
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
|
MUS
|
0.01670
|
32.86891
|
CAD
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
|
MEU
|
0.02528
|
21.60634
|
CAD
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
|
MWD
|
0.02725
|
26.84608
|
CAD
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
MEE
|
0.02352
|
24.74031
|
CAD
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
|
MXU
|
0.02057
|
21.08883
|
CAD
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
0.00625
|
17.41463
|
CAD
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF
|
MWMN
|
0.02579
|
43.00518
|
CAD
|
55455C206
|
CA55455C2067
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF
|
MPCF
|
0.06888
|
17.66723
|
CAD
|
55454D106
|
CA55454D1069
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
MIVG
|
0.00257
|
29.18668
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
0.00218
|
19.17573
|
CAD
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
76.24225
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
0.00000
|
125.74189
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
0.35705
|
125.86481
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
0.04676
|
181.25199
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
|
QUU.U
|
0.03497
|
135.13100
|
USD
|
55454T200
|
CA55454T2002
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
0.00000
|
155.72304
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
0.00357
|
107.81795
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
0.38875
|
119.56059
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
0.00845
|
93.34418
|
CAD
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
0.00000
|
96.86784
|
CAD
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
0.00561
|
93.60851
|
CAD
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
0.00000
|
86.42653
|
CAD
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
0.00000
|
87.73936
|
CAD
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QHY
|
0.22131
|
85.35189
|
CAD
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
0.00000
|
78.64228
|
CAD
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
0.01383
|
77.29682
|
CAD
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRI
|
0.83124
|
37.01680
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRD
|
0.02032
|
27.38207
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
0.00000
|
106.28068
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
0.00000
|
112.90439
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
|
MDVD
|
0.09283
|
21.91701
|
CAD
|
554569103
|
CA5545691035
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
|
MDVD.U
|
0.06943
|
16.35630
|
USD
|
554569202
|
CA5545692025
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
0.05610
|
88.50401
|
CAD
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
0.04498
|
82.88750
|
CAD
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
0.00000
|
17.37175
|
CAD
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
0.05380
|
22.22640
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
0.09108
|
20.41492
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
0.02301
|
24.19298
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF
|
MGSB
|
0.00000
|
17.61733
|
CAD
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
0.03344
|
27.66247
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
WSGB
|
0.00000
|
22.59647
|
CAD
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
QEE
|
0.00000
|
85.79977
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF
|
MCKG
|
0.00311
|
19.35664
|
CAD
|
55452V108
|
CA55452V1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
0.05311
|
20.46311
|
CAD
|
55452A104
|
CA55452A1049
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QLB
|
0.00000
|
110.64533
|
CAD
|
55455N103
|
CA55455N1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF
|
QASH
|
0.00000
|
50.21522
|
CAD
|
554564104
|
CA5545641048
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QTLT
|
0.00437
|
106.62763
|
CAD
|
55454Q107
|
CA55454Q1072
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]
