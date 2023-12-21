TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2023 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 15, 2023.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2023, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit NAVPU as at December 15, 2023 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.00784 16.45538 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.00786 18.25807 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 17.32837 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.01366 19.17917 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC 0.88025 31.07866 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS 0.01670 32.86891 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU 0.02528 21.60634 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD 0.02725 26.84608 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE 0.02352 24.74031 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU 0.02057 21.08883 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.00625 17.41463 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Cboe Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN 0.02579 43.00518 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Cboe Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF 0.06888 17.66723 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 0.00257 29.18668 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB 0.00218 19.17573 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 76.24225 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.00000 125.74189 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN 0.35705 125.86481 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 0.04676 181.25199 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.03497 135.13100 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 155.72304 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00357 107.81795 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 0.38875 119.56059 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 0.00845 93.34418 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.00000 96.86784 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB 0.00561 93.60851 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Cboe Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 86.42653 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 87.73936 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.22131 85.35189 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.00000 78.64228 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.01383 77.29682 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI 0.83124 37.01680 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.02032 27.38207 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.00000 106.28068 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.00000 112.90439 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.09283 21.91701 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.06943 16.35630 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.05610 88.50401 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.04498 82.88750 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 17.37175 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.05380 22.22640 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.09108 20.41492 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.02301 24.19298 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB 0.00000 17.61733 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 Cboe Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.03344 27.66247 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Cboe Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 22.59647 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Cboe Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE 0.00000 85.79977 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF MCKG 0.00311 19.35664 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Cboe Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT 0.05311 20.46311 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB 0.00000 110.64533 CAD 55455N103 CA55455N1033 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH 0.00000 50.21522 CAD 554564104 CA5545641048 TSX Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT 0.00437 106.62763 CAD 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

