Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Investments

21 Dec, 2023, 16:47 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2023 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 15, 2023.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

 The record date for these distributions is December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2023, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per unit

NAVPU as at December 15, 2023

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.00784

16.45538

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.00786

18.25807

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

17.32837

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.01366

19.17917

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

0.88025

31.07866

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

0.01670

32.86891

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

0.02528

21.60634

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.02725

26.84608

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.02352

24.74031

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

0.02057

21.08883

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.00625

17.41463

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Cboe

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

0.02579

43.00518

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Cboe

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

0.06888

17.66723

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

0.00257

29.18668

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

0.00218

19.17573

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

76.24225

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

0.00000

125.74189

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.35705

125.86481

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

0.04676

181.25199

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.03497

135.13100

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

155.72304

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00357

107.81795

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

0.38875

119.56059

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

0.00845

93.34418

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

96.86784

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.00561

93.60851

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Cboe

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

86.42653

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Cboe

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

87.73936

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.22131

85.35189

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.00000

78.64228

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.01383

77.29682

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

0.83124

37.01680

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.02032

27.38207

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.00000

106.28068

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.00000

112.90439

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.09283

21.91701

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.06943

16.35630

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.05610

88.50401

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.04498

82.88750

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

17.37175

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.05380

22.22640

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.09108

20.41492

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.02301

24.19298

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

0.00000

17.61733

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

Cboe

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.03344

27.66247

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Cboe

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

22.59647

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Cboe

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

0.00000

85.79977

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF

MCKG

0.00311

19.35664

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Cboe

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

0.05311

20.46311

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

0.00000

110.64533

CAD

55455N103

CA55455N1033

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

0.00000

50.21522

CAD

554564104

CA5545641048

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

0.00437

106.62763

CAD

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]

