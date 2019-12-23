Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
Dec 23, 2019, 17:36 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2019 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on December 13, 2019.
These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2019, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.
Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
0.00000
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
0.00000
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
0.00000
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
0.04919
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
0.00000
|
55454M106
|
CA5545M1068
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
0.00000
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
0.83148
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
1.26943
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
0.94604
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
0.00000
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
0.00000
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QHY
|
0.00000
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
|
MKC
|
0.19446
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
|
MUS
|
0.00000
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
|
MEU
|
0.00000
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
|
MWD
|
0.00000
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
|
MXU
|
0.00000
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
0.00473
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
0.00000
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
0.36437
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
0.00000
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
0.00000
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
1.74174
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
MEE
|
0.00000
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF
|
MPCF
|
0.00000
|
55454D106
|
CA55454D1069
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF
|
MWMN
|
0.00000
|
55455D105
|
CA55455D1050
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
MIVG
|
0.18755
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
0.00000
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
0.00000
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553
Share this article