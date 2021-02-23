TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the February 2021 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on March 2, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on March 9, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $ 0.04493 55452P101 CA55452P1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained

Bond ETF MUB $ 0.05722 55454N104 CA55454N1042 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate

Income ETF MFT $ 0.06633 55453X103 CA55453X1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income

ETF MKB $ 0.04050 55452R107 CA55452R1073 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global High

Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB $ 0.07924 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Monthly NEO Mackenzie Canadian Short

Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB $ 0.03209 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB $ 0.26213 55452S105 CA55452S1056 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-

Term Bond Index ETF QSB $ 0.17948 55453K101 CA55453K1012 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian All

Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB $ 0.32541 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Monthly NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP $ 0.07499 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Monthly NEO Mackenzie US Investment

Grade Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG $ 0.35190 55455H106 CA55455H1064 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US High Yield

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QHY $ 0.42019 55455K109 CA55455K1093 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local Currency

Bond Index ETF QEBL $ 0.39223 55455J102 CA55455J1021 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QEBH $ 0.37278 55454J103 CA55455J1030 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-

North America Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXB $ 0.13116 55454P109 CA55454P1099 Monthly TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUB $ 0.14988 554557108 CA5545571088 Monthly TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $186 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $239 billion in total assets under management as of January 31, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]

