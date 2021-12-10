Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

Dec 10, 2021, 14:26 ET

TORONTO ­, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2021 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 15, 2021, or, for ETFs that fully hedge their foreign currency exposure back to Canadian dollars and for our Allocation ETFs, as of December 3, 2021, as listed below. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2021. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2021. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2021, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of November 15, 2021 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
November 15,
2021

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income
ETF

MGB

0.00000

19.4857

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie
Unconstrained Bond
ETF

MUB

0.00000

20.4142

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

19.0365

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income
ETF

MKB

0.00000

21.0833

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

1.51557

32.4824

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification US Index
ETF

MUS

2.37245

37.4259

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Developed Europe
Index ETF

MEU

0.11640

24.8642

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
Index ETF

MWD

1.61759

30.1655

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Emerging Markets
Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

27.6842

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed ex
North America Index
ETF

MXU

0.00000

24.0238

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

20.3968

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

1.65326

28.4028

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.04898

20.0484

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QCE

0.00000

130.4631

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

1.11018

132.4475

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

0.98321

172.5247

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(USD)

QUU.U

0.00000

171.4539

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF

QDX

0.07270

109.4308

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index
ETF

QBB

0.00000

101.4530

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond
Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

100.3844

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local
Currency Bond Index
ETF

QEBL

0.000000

85.3745

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

2.51731

34.6220

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

2.52358

33,0249

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index
ETF

QRET

0.62077

127.3889

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure Index
ETF

QINF

0.91850

109.0599

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF

MDVD

1.50761

21.8650

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.00000

21.9435

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Global

 High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

19.9210

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global
Women's Leadership
ETF

MWMN

0.89143

45.1593

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

NEO

Mackenzie China A-
Shares CSI 300 Index
ETF

QCH

1.96463

116.8208

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond
Index ETF

QCB

0.00000

101.1725

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond
ETF

MGSB

0.10024

19.8128

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

NEO

Wealthsimple Shariah
World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.42239

28.1152

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

NEO

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of December 3, 2021 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
December 3,
2021

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

109.3959

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

105.3962

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

92.5771

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

93.6312

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed ex-North
America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

6.70441

98.6720

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUB

0.000000

97.1663

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QAH

11.47334

145.0871

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

2.74569

111.4482

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00380

19.2938

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.30639

22.9552

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.35443

21.6121

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.18260

24.3058

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

