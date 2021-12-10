Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO ­, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2021 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 15, 2021, or, for ETFs that fully hedge their foreign currency exposure back to Canadian dollars and for our Allocation ETFs, as of December 3, 2021, as listed below. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2021. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2021. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2021, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of November 15, 2021 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

November 15,

2021 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income

ETF MGB 0.00000 19.4857 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie

Unconstrained Bond

ETF MUB 0.00000 20.4142 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 19.0365 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income

ETF MKB 0.00000 21.0833 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC 1.51557 32.4824 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification US Index

ETF MUS 2.37245 37.4259 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe

Index ETF MEU 0.11640 24.8642 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

Index ETF MWD 1.61759 30.1655 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Emerging Markets

Index ETF MEE 0.00000 27.6842 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed ex

North America Index

ETF MXU 0.00000 24.0238 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF 0.00000 20.3968 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global

Equity ETF MIVG 1.65326 28.4028 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB 0.04898 20.0484 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE 0.00000 130.4631 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN 1.11018 132.4475 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 0.98321 172.5247 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF

(USD) QUU.U 0.00000 171.4539 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX 0.07270 109.4308 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index

ETF QBB 0.00000 101.4530 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond

Index ETF QSB 0.00000 100.3844 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local

Currency Bond Index

ETF QEBL 0.000000 85.3745 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI 2.51731 34.6220 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially Responsible

Index ETF WSRD 2.52358 33,0249 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET 0.62077 127.3889 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure Index

ETF QINF 0.91850 109.0599 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF MDVD 1.50761 21.8650 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.00000 21.9435 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 19.9210 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global

Women's Leadership

ETF MWMN 0.89143 45.1593 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 NEO Mackenzie China A-

Shares CSI 300 Index

ETF QCH 1.96463 116.8208 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie Canadian

All Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.00000 101.1725 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Bond

ETF MGSB 0.10024 19.8128 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 NEO Wealthsimple Shariah

World Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.42239 28.1152 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 NEO

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of December 3, 2021 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

December 3,

2021 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie US TIPS

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 109.3959 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Mackenzie US

Investment Grade

Corporate Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 105.3962 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High

Yield Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 92.5771 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 93.6312 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Mackenzie

Developed ex-North

America Aggregate

Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXB 6.70441 98.6720 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S.

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUB 0.000000 97.1663 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QAH 11.47334 145.0871 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH 2.74569 111.4482 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Global

Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00380 19.2938 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL 0.30639 22.9552 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON 0.35443 21.6121 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW 0.18260 24.3058 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

