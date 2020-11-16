Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, ­Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2020. The actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2020. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
October 15, 2020

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core
Plus Global Fixed
Income ETF

MGB

0.00000

20.2721

CAD

5452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie
Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

0.04700

20.9411

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

18.6367

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core
Plus Canadian
Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.45821

22.3354

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

0.00000

25.8279

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification US
Index ETF

MUS

0.88867

32.2874

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Developed
Europe Index ETF

MEU

0.00000

22.7426

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.00000

27.4412

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Emerging
Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

24.7759

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed ex North
America Index ETF

MXU

0.00000

22.9065

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global
High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

19.3979

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global
Leadership Impact ETF

MWMN

0.00000

36.8463

CAD

55455D105

CA55455D1050

NEO

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

19.2177

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

0.00000

25.3494

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

20.5589

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China
A-Shares CSI 300
Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

112.6650

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity Index
ETF

QCE

0.00000

100.6353

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.00000

99.6688

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QUU

0.00000

134.4801

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(USD)

QUU.U

0.00000

101.7253

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

120.7116

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

91.6867

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

90.6280

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian A
ggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

2.55645

109.2879

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond Index
ETF

QSB

0.41743

103.8939

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.24723

106.8606

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.02044

108.4759

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

108.6331

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

91.9272

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.10079

95.5251

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

96.5992

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

0.29658

28.0416

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed
Marketsex North America
Socially Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

0.12921

27.9306

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed
Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.00000

103.9572

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.00000

103.7719

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF

MDVD

0.00000

19.7649

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.00000

14.9192

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Developed
ex-North America
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.00000

100.5962

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.00000

99.8608

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

20.0495

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.00000

20.5533

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.00000

20.3633

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.00000

20.7435

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $144.5 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $193 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

