TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2022. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 22, 2022. The record date for these distributions is December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2022, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2022 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

October 15, 2022 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.00000 16.1885 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.00000 17.6652 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 17.4218 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.00000 18.0424 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC 0.88139 25.4779 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS 0.00000 30.1697 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU 0.00000 17.6970 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD 0.00000 24.0357 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE 0.00000 22.0599 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU 0.00000 18.4816 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF 0.00000 16.9303 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 0.38506 24.5210 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 18.6355 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.00000 111.0389 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN 1.57841 111.7213 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 1.51504 141.8019 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 1.09112 102.3358 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00000 85.5048 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 0.00000 87.8646 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.00000 93.5240 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.000000 73.4757 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI 0.67841 30.4079 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.00000 22.0337 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.35416 94.9379 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 5.54720 104.5726 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.57149 20.7619 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.41158 14.9420 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 82.2650 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 77.5604 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 70.5487 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 8.43633 83.7195 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.00000 79.3721 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 119.2716 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 5.97701 97.3434 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 16.4369 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.00000 19.2884 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.03339 18.1867 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.04436 20.4302 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE 0.00000 78.1832 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 16.5151 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN 0.35044 35.1367 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 NEO Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 89.1864 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB 0.00000 87.9175 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB 0.00000 16.8965 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 NEO Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.00000 23.1166 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 87.2180 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 21.6422 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 NEO



Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $185 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

