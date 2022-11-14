Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Nov 14, 2022, 12:18 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2022. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.
These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 22, 2022. The record date for these distributions is December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2022, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.
Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2022 are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Estimated
|
NAVPU as at
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
0.00000
|
16.1885
|
CAD
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
0.00000
|
17.6652
|
CAD
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
0.00000
|
17.4218
|
CAD
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
0.00000
|
18.0424
|
CAD
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
|
MKC
|
0.88139
|
25.4779
|
CAD
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
|
MUS
|
0.00000
|
30.1697
|
CAD
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
|
MEU
|
0.00000
|
17.6970
|
CAD
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
|
MWD
|
0.00000
|
24.0357
|
CAD
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
MEE
|
0.00000
|
22.0599
|
CAD
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
|
MXU
|
0.00000
|
18.4816
|
CAD
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF
|
MPCF
|
0.00000
|
16.9303
|
CAD
|
55454D106
|
CA55454D1069
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
MIVG
|
0.38506
|
24.5210
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
0.00000
|
18.6355
|
CAD
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
0.00000
|
111.0389
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
1.57841
|
111.7213
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
1.51504
|
141.8019
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
|
QUU.U
|
1.09112
|
102.3358
|
USD
|
55454T200
|
CA55454T2002
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
0.00000
|
85.5048
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
0.00000
|
87.8646
|
CAD
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
0.00000
|
93.5240
|
CAD
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
0.000000
|
73.4757
|
CAD
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRI
|
0.67841
|
30.4079
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRD
|
0.00000
|
22.0337
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
0.35416
|
94.9379
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
5.54720
|
104.5726
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
|
MDVD
|
0.57149
|
20.7619
|
CAD
|
554569103
|
CA5545691035
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
|
MDVD.U
|
0.41158
|
14.9420
|
USD
|
554569202
|
CA5545692025
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
0.00000
|
82.2650
|
CAD
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QHY
|
0.00000
|
77.5604
|
CAD
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
0.00000
|
70.5487
|
CAD
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
8.43633
|
83.7195
|
CAD
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
0.00000
|
79.3721
|
CAD
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
0.00000
|
119.2716
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
5.97701
|
97.3434
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
0.00000
|
16.4369
|
CAD
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
0.00000
|
19.2884
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
0.03339
|
18.1867
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
0.04436
|
20.4302
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
QEE
|
0.00000
|
78.1832
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
0.00000
|
16.5151
|
CAD
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF
|
MWMN
|
0.35044
|
35.1367
|
CAD
|
55455C206
|
CA55455C2067
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
89.1864
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
0.00000
|
87.9175
|
CAD
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond
ETF
|
MGSB
|
0.00000
|
16.8965
|
CAD
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
NEO
|
Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
0.00000
|
23.1166
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
0.00000
|
87.2180
|
CAD
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
NEO
|
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
WSGB
|
0.00000
|
21.6422
|
CAD
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $185 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]
