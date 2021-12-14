Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2021 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2021 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on December 21, 2021will receive cash distributions payable on December 30, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $0.11200 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $0.10732 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU $0.34856 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $0.10598 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU $0.13739 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $0.87671 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $0.86927 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $0.56427 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $0.44752 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $0.70942 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $0.78044 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $0.87071 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $0.09602 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $0.09175 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $0.70612 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $1.20765 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD $0.12158 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $0.09705 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $0.15293 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $0.13497 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $0.15265 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE $0.35132 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF $0.28544 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG $0.17402 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 Annual TSX Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF MWMN $0.41828 CAD 55455D105 CA55455D1050 Quarterly NEO Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH $2.22480 CAD 55454U108 CA55452Q1090 Quarterly NEO Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $0.10037 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly NEO

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

