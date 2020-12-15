Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2020 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Dec 15, 2020, 14:02 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2020 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on December 22, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on December 31, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.08647

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

$0.07882

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

$0.04464

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

$0.06886

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

$0.09752

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$0.85161

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$0.81021

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.55408

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

$0.17865

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.50839

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$0.50031

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$0.48975

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$0.08905

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$0.11427

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$0.54564

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.35710

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.03519

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.02755

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.20443

554552208

CA5545522081

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.17200

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.20672

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.17193

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.18178

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

0.14275

55454D106

CA55454D1069

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

0.22608

55454E104

CA55454E1043

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF

MWMN

0.42734

55455D105

CA55455D1050

Quarterly

NEO

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

1.52591

55454U108

CA55452Q1090

Quarterly

NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments