Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2020 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2020 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on December 22, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on December 31, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $0.08647 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $0.07882 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU $0.04464 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $0.06886 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU $0.09752 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $0.85161 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $0.81021 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $0.55408 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $0.17865 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $0.50839 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $0.50031 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $0.48975 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $0.08905 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $0.11427 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $0.54564 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.35710 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.03519 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.02755 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.20443 554552208 CA5545522081 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.17200 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.20672 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.17193 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE 0.18178 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF 0.14275 55454D106 CA55454D1069 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 0.22608 55454E104 CA55454E1043 Annual TSX Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF MWMN 0.42734 55455D105 CA55455D1050 Quarterly NEO Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 1.52591 55454U108 CA55452Q1090 Quarterly NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]