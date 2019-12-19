Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2019 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2019 cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO"). Unitholders of record on December 24, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Exchange Payment frequency Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $0.11604 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $0.14562 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed

Europe Index ETF MEU $0.84576 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $0.10426 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North

America Index ETF MXU $0.23623 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $0.84757 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $0.82563 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $0.53692 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $0.48878 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $0.64212 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $0.61339 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Quarterly Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE $0.42603 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Semi-annual Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF $0.33636 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Semi-annual Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG $0.28131 55454E104 55454E1043 TSX Annual Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF MWMN $0.61968 55455D105 CA55455D1050 NEO Annual Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH $0.75877 55454U108 55454U1084 NEO Annual

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM ) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com .

