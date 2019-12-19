Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2019 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2019 cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO"). Unitholders of record on December 24, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Payment frequency

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.11604

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

$0.14562

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed
Europe Index ETF

MEU

$0.84576

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

$0.10426

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North
America Index ETF

MXU

$0.23623

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$0.84757

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$0.82563

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.53692

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.48878

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$0.64212

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$0.61339

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Quarterly

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

$0.42603

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Semi-annual

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

$0.33636

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Semi-annual

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

$0.28131

55454E104

55454E1043

TSX

Annual

Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF

MWMN

$0.61968

55455D105

CA55455D1050

NEO

Annual

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

$0.75877

55454U108

55454U1084

NEO

Annual

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553

