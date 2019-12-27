Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2019 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2019 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 10, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $0.04609 55452P101 CA55452P1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained

Bond ETF MUB $0.04753 55454N104 CA55454N1042 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate

Income ETF MFT $0.06524 55453X103 CA55453X1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income

ETF MKB $0.08150 55452R107 CA55452R1073 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global High

Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB $0.04977 55454M106 CA5545M1068 Monthly NEO Mackenzie Canadian Short

Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB $0.05639 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB $0.31747 55452S105 CA55452S1056 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-

Term Bond Index ETF QSB $0.26097 55453K101 CA55453K1012 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian All

Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB $0.32368 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Monthly NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP $0.11057 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Monthly NEO Mackenzie US Investment

Grade Corporate Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG $0.34549 55455H106 CA55455H1064 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US High Yield

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QHY $0.42487 55455K109 CA55455K1093 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local Currency

Bond Index ETF QEBL $0.43757 55455J102 CA55455J1021 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QEBH $0.30483 55454J103 CA55455J1030 Monthly TSX

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments



Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

