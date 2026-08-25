Mackenzie Investments announces August 2026 distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

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Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Aug 25, 2026, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the August 2026 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on September 1, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on September 9, 2026.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.03572

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.05001

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.09311

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Strategic Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$ 0.04836

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.04487

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.25914

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term
Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.26321

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade
Corporate Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.31497

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield
Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.40869

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets
Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.39120

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets
Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.31994

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North
America Aggregate Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.16071

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.23323

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed
Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$ 0.06682

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra
Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

$ 0.12487

554564104

CA5545641048

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Government
Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

$ 0.27680

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Government Long
Bond Index ETF

QLB

$ 0.32044

55455N103

CA55455N1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High
Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.08131

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Canadian All
Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.33207

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.76160

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$ 0.00916

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Wealthsimple North American
Green Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$ 0.06095

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Target 2027 North
American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBA

$ 0.04230

554554105

CA5545541057

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2029 North
American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBB

$ 0.05149

554540104

CA5545401047

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF

MAAA

$ 0.19693

554538108

CA5545381082

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Dividend
Yield ETF

MHDU

$ 0.09567

55454F101

CA55454F1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian High
Dividend Yield ETF

MHDC

$ 0.10873

554563106

CA5545631064

Monthly

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $266 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $340 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]

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Mackenzie Financial Corporation