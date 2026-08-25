Mackenzie Investments announces August 2026 distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided byMackenzie Financial Corporation
Aug 25, 2026, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the August 2026 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on September 1, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on September 9, 2026.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
|
MGB
|
$ 0.03572
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained
|
MUB
|
$ 0.05001
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating
|
MFT
|
$ 0.09311
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
MKB
|
$ 0.04836
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short
|
MCSB
|
$ 0.04487
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
|
QBB
|
$ 0.25914
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term
|
QSB
|
$ 0.26321
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade
|
QUIG
|
$ 0.31497
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield
|
QHY
|
$ 0.40869
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets
|
QEBL
|
$ 0.39120
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets
|
QEBH
|
$ 0.31994
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North
|
QDXB
|
$ 0.16071
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond
|
QUB
|
$ 0.23323
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed
|
MGAB
|
$ 0.06682
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Ultra
|
QASH
|
$ 0.12487
|
554564104
|
CA5545641048
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Government
|
QTLT
|
$ 0.27680
|
55454Q107
|
CA55454Q1072
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QLB
|
$ 0.32044
|
55455N103
|
CA55455N1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High
|
MHYB
|
$ 0.08131
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Canadian All
|
QCB
|
$ 0.33207
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie US TIPS
|
QTIP
|
$ 0.76160
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Global
|
MGSB
|
$ 0.00916
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Wealthsimple North American
|
WSGB
|
$ 0.06095
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Target 2027 North
|
MTBA
|
$ 0.04230
|
554554105
|
CA5545541057
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Target 2029 North
|
MTBB
|
$ 0.05149
|
554540104
|
CA5545401047
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF
|
MAAA
|
$ 0.19693
|
554538108
|
CA5545381082
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Dividend
|
MHDU
|
$ 0.09567
|
55454F101
|
CA55454F1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian High
|
MHDC
|
$ 0.10873
|
554563106
|
CA5545631064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $266 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $340 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]
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