Mackenzie Health celebrates $250-million milestone, topped off by $30-million gift from HBNG Holborn Group

Years of community generosity from more than 15,000 donors was topped off by a $30-million gift from HBNG Holborn Group, an independent investment and real estate management firm based in Vaughan. The company, led by partners John A. D'Angelo, Giuseppe Maio, and Claudio Memme, has been a long-time supporter of Mackenzie Health in addition to other philanthropic contributions.

Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua, Chair of the Ultimate campaign, announced the gift at his 2022 Vaughan Mayor's Gala.

The campaign's focus has been to build and equip Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and enhance care at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital. Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital – a 1.2 million sq. ft., state-of-the-art health care facility featuring fully integrated smart technology systems and medical devices – opened in 2021. The new hospital works in tandem with Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital to double access to exceptional care for the western York Region community and surrounding areas.

The province of Ontario committed $1.3 billion towards the total $1.7 billion cost of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital project, and both York Region and the City of Vaughan made significant contributions. The remaining amount of $250 million was Mackenzie Health's "local share" — the amount to be raised through the generosity of the community.

Fundraising efforts moving forward will ensure a steady flow of resources to attract the very best talent, advance excellence in Mackenzie Health's programs and services, and secure the latest equipment and technology to help ensure the best possible outcomes for every patient.

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this major milestone and are very grateful for this generosity, which will benefit the people of Vaughan, Richmond Hill, King and neighbouring communities for decades to come. To HBNG Holborn Group and to our entire community of donors, volunteers and supporters we say a profound thank you."

"Mackenzie Health is a vital health care provider in our community, and we are delighted to contribute to its ongoing success. On behalf of our company and our families, congratulations to Mackenzie Health on this great achievement – giving our entire community even better access to high quality care."

