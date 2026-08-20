Mackenzie expands GQE international equity lineup with new balanced fund

Mackenzie GQE International Balanced Fund offers investors a balanced alternative to an all-equity international allocation

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie GQE International Balanced Fund (the "Fund"), a new balanced investment option designed to help investors diversify beyond North America. The Fund builds on the international equity capabilities of the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity (GQE) Team, combining developed international and emerging market equities with global fixed income in a single portfolio. It is designed for investors who want to participate in international equity opportunities while also seeking income, diversification and help moderating portfolio volatility.

The Fund is managed through a collaborative approach that brings together the expertise of the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity (GQE) Team, the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team and the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team.

The international equity allocation, managed by the Mackenzie GQE Team, uses an active quantitative approach that leverages advanced modelling and experienced human oversight to identify opportunities across developed and emerging markets. The global fixed income allocation, managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team, is designed to provide income and help moderate volatility, while the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team oversees the Fund's strategic asset mix and balanced framework.

"We're proud to introduce a new investment solution that allows Canadians to access international growth opportunities through a balanced and risk-conscious structure," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "This Fund brings together the complementary expertise of our GQE, Fixed Income, and Multi-Asset Strategies teams, and can play an important role in helping advisors and investors build more resilient, globally diversified portfolios."

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $266 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $340 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

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