MacKay CEO Forums Welcomes Dave Dinesen as New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - MacKay CEO Forums (MCF), a leading CEO and executive peer group support organization, is proud to announce the addition of Dave Dinesen as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective March 13, 2023.

Dave Dinesen is a visionary leader who has developed industry-leading public and private companies that have dominated their respective markets. Named one of Top 500 most influential leaders in BC in Business in Vancouver, Dinesen's impressive background includes founding, building and selling one of the world's largest background screening companies, BackCheck, to Sterling Infosystems. The merged company, SterlingBackCheck was then sold to a division of Goldman Sachs in early 2015.

"We are thrilled to have Dave join our leadership team at MacKay CEO Forums," said Dr. Nancy MacKay, CEO & Founder of MCF. "His extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills will be a valuable addition to our team. Dave's proven track record of success in developing industry leading technologies, teams, and brands will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success."

Dinesen is equally enthusiastic about his new role. "I am thrilled to join the MacKay CEO Forums team and work with such an impressive group of leaders. The work and importance of a company like MacKay has never been more needed. My goal is to help MacKay CEO Forums continue to be the leading CEO and executive peer group organization by leveraging my experience in building successful category leaders. I look forward to working closely with Nancy and the rest of the team to populate the world with inspiring leaders."

Dave Chapman, Board Chair of MCF, and Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Yellow Point Equity Partners, an equity investor and partner of MCF, added, "We are excited to see the strategic direction and visionary growth Dave will bring for MacKay CEO Forums. His extensive experience and success in building and leading companies will be a valuable addition to the team. We look forward to working closely with Dave to help the business reach new heights and achieve its fullest potential."

Offering peer groups across Canada and around the world, MCF provides the highest-impact, and least time intensive member-based peer learning organization for CEOs, executives, and business owners of companies with revenue of up to $5 billion. MCF's professionally led peer groups are comprised of leading brands in every industry sector. For more information, please visit www.mackayceoforums.com .

