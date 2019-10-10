MabPlex Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Global Expansion of ADC Contract Manufacturing Services

"While rapidly expanding its operations in China, MabPlex also established a center of excellence in the United States. Its first manufacturing facility (M1) in Shandong provides an integrated solution supporting early-stage clinical manufacturing of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and ADCs. MabPlex's second Shandong-based facility (M2) opened in 2018 as it anticipated the advancement of ADCs in later-stage development encouraged by the rising global bio-manufacturing capacity demand ," said Khushbu Jain, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "M2 has built upon the current process development facility by adding six new cell culture (upstream) suites, and all single-use stirred-tank bioreactors."

Meanwhile, the company's San Diego facility in the United States (US) has a team that engages early with clients and communicates with pharmaceutical partners in Europe, the US, and the rest of the Western market. MabPlex's services cover the entire spectrum—from gene sequencing to cell line development, process characterization, conjugation optimization to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing of final drug product for biopharmaceutical companies. The San Diego facility currently has a scale-up capacity of up to 200 liters and provides an exceptional integrated solution supporting cell-line development, upstream and downstream process development, ADC, analytical testing, and formulation development.

MabPlex's solution minimizes external touchpoints and facilitates timely interfacility communication. A unified supply chain ensures efficiencies across the board, allowing MabPlex to save scheduling and testing time, eliminate rescheduling due to supply chain delays, limit inventory and logistical management concerns, and reduce product transfer related risks. These enhanced efficiencies lower the company's overhead costs, which gives it one of the most competitive pricing models in the industry.

"MabPlex's technology enables consistent drug-to-antibody-ratio for each manufacturing lot," noted Jain. "In the US, its focus is on ADC pipeline growth, client engagement, and co-development partnerships specializing in ADC development. Overall, its ability to deliver quality manufacturing services while lowering time to market makes it the partner of choice for ADC development."

About MabPlex International

MabPlex, a leading and fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offers an advanced biologics platform with a comprehensive, integrated solution for global biopharmaceutical developers. Founded in 2013, MabPlex currently has two sites in China (Yantai and Shanghai) and one site in the United States (San Diego, CA) offering high quality services from biologics drug development to commercial manufacturing for antibodies, recombinant proteins, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). With our state-of-the-art facilities and exemplary biologics development and manufacturing experience, MabPlex commits to being a valuable partner for our clients around the globe.

