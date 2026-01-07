Frost & Sullivan: Paragraf Receives the 2025 European Graphene-Based Electronics Manufacturing Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Semiconductor Innovation

The company's direct, contaminant-free graphene deposition method is a manufacturing breakthrough

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Paragraf has earned the 2025 European Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the graphene-based electronics manufacturing industry for its outstanding achievements in semiconductor innovation, product scalability, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Paragraf's leadership in transforming the electronics industry through the commercialization of graphene technology, delivering energy-efficient, high-performance electronics that push beyond the limits of traditional materials.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Paragraf excels in both, demonstrating an exceptional ability to align its innovation strategy with the semiconductor industry's evolving demands while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on semiconductor innovation and sustainable industrial impact, Paragraf has established itself as a global pioneer in bringing graphene-based electronics to mass production. The company's direct, contaminant-free graphene deposition method represents a breakthrough in manufacturing technology, offering a commercially viable and scalable approach to integrating graphene in standard semiconductor processes. This enables the development of next-generation devices that are smaller, faster, and more energy efficient, directly addressing the industry's growing need for high-performance and sustainable electronics. "Frost & Sullivan praises Paragraf for its strategic approach to expanding global reach while maintaining a clear, disciplined focus on sustainable growth and lasting customer impact," stated Jabez Mendelson, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation lies at the heart of Paragraf's mission. Its proprietary manufacturing process combines advanced materials science with existing semiconductor infrastructure, allowing the company to deliver graphene-based components that exhibit superior sensitivity, power efficiency, and durability. By merging scientific excellence with commercial rigor, Paragraf has bridged the gap between research and large-scale production and positioned itself as the first company globally to mass-produce graphene-based electronic devices using standard semiconductor methods.

Paragraf's sustained focus on customer-centric innovation and responsible growth reinforces its market leadership. By working collaboratively with global partners and leveraging its proprietary graphene deposition process, the company ensures that its solutions deliver measurable performance improvements while supporting environmental sustainability. Its disciplined execution, commitment to product quality, and ability to adapt to customer needs continue to strengthen Paragraf's competitive positioning and brand reputation across Europe and beyond.

"Paragraf is delighted to earn this acknowledgement from Frost & Sullivan," said Simon Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of Paragraf. "The demands of next-generation electronics will require the integration of graphene and other two-dimensional materials. Our customers and investors have recognized that Paragraf is pioneering that integration, and we are encouraged that such a highly regarded organization supports the vision shared by our stakeholders."

Frost & Sullivan commends Paragraf for setting a new benchmark in graphene technology innovation and semiconductor manufacturing excellence. The company's ability to integrate graphene into mainstream electronic architectures positions them at the forefront of a new era in materials science where semiconductor performance, energy efficiency, and scalability converge to define the future of high-performance electronics.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding innovation, customer impact, and growth strategy in its industry. The award honors organizations that successfully introduce leading-edge technologies and apply them strategically to create new customer value and competitive advantage.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Paragraf

Paragraf is the world's leading graphene-based electronic device design, development and manufacturing company. Building on our proprietary process to grow graphene directly on standard semiconductor industry substrates, Paragraf has pioneered the delivery of two-dimensional technologies at scale. Paragraf's high-quality graphene – integratable with standard semiconductor tool process lines – has unlocked the incorporation of this remarkable material into both existing and new electronic devices and applications. Through our world-first dedicated graphene device foundry, Paragraf delivers high-performance, low-power technologies to multiple markets and offers two-dimensional-material foundry services to customers and partners, providing graphene in chips to their device requirements.

www.paragraf.com

