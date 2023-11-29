MABEL VENTURES COMMENCES TRADING ON CSE AND ENGAGES FIORE MANAGEMENT & ADVISORY CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Mabel Ventures Inc. (CSE: MBL) (the "Company" or "Mabel") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Shares will be listed on the CSE under the symbol "MBL" at the opening of trading on November 30, 2023.

Mabel is dedicated to creating shareholder value through mineral exploration and the acquisition and development of mineral projects.

Highlights:

The Company's current share capitalization comprises of 42,512,033 Shares, 2,050,000 stock options, and no warrants. Of the Shares, 5,112,000 (12.02%) are held in Escrow and 26,220,000 (61.68%) are restricted by voluntary pooling.

Robert McLeod holds 5,680,000 Shares, representing 13.36% of the Company's total issued and outstanding.

holds 5,680,000 Shares, representing 13.36% of the Company's total issued and outstanding. The Company has the option to acquire a 51% interest in the Bonanza Gold Property (" Bonanza "), covering 52.12 km² located in Quebec's Abitibi region, from Abitibi Metals Corp. (formerly Goldseek Resources Inc.).

"), covering 52.12 km² located in Abitibi region, from Abitibi Metals Corp. (formerly Goldseek Resources Inc.). Bonanza borders Osisko Mining Inc.'s Urban Barry project, which lies 30 km southwest of Osisko's flagship Windfall Lake property and is 16 km southwest of Bonterra Resource Inc.'s Barry property.

project, which lies 30 km southwest of Osisko's flagship Windfall Lake property and is 16 km southwest of Bonterra Resource Inc.'s Barry property. In 1998, mineralized boulders with high-gold and copper content were discovered approximately 200 meters from Bonanza. From 2018-2020, extensive exploration identified 11 gold-prospective zones through surveys and drilling. Future exploration will target a 10km magnetic trend and IP targets for gold mineralization.

Mabel is fully financed to exercise its Bonanza option and has secured 12 months of working capital as of October 31, 2023 .

Management and Board of Directors:

Amanda Bennett; P.Geo., Exploration Manager with Dolly Varden Silver - Chief Executive Officer and Director

- Chief Executive Officer and Director Alicia Krywaniuk; Corporate Secretarial Administrator, Systems Manager, and Corporate Governance & Compliance Specialist - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Liam Morrison; Senior Accountant with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. - Director

Davis Kelly; P.Eng, VP Operations with Fuse Advisors (a leading Canadian mining-focused consultancy) and a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional - Director

Bernadette D'Silva ; Corporate Governance and Corporate Finance Consultant - Director

Additionally, the Company has entered into a mandate agreement with Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. to provide financial advisory and corporate administration services.

For more information, please visit Mabel's SEDAR+ profile at: www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board,

Mabel Ventures Inc.

"Alicia Krywaniuk"

