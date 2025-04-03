M. Jacobs Files Human Rights Complaint Against Western University After PTSD Ruling from Antisemitic Discrimination and Institutional Misconduct

LONDON, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A Canadian international medical graduate (IMG) with a uniquely complex identity has filed a human rights complaint against Western University, alleging systemic workplace discrimination, antisemitism, and retaliation that led to a medically confirmed diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—a claim since validated by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

Mr. Jacobs, a Canadian-Israeli citizen with Jewish ancestry and Palestinian Muslim heritage who identifies as Jewish, joined a medical innovation fellowship at Western in 2023. Prior to and including his time as a fellow, his focus had been securing a medical residency position, and he had recently scored in the 92nd percentile on the MCCQE1, Canada's national medical board exam. But his career was abruptly derailed by what he describes as a "long-term process of de-humanization."

Jacobs reported multiple incidents of discriminatory conduct to university leadership, including senior staff comparing Jewish individuals to animals and openly sympathizing with racialized hate speech. His concerns were met with isolation, public humiliation, and eventually, calls from peers for mass resignation should he be allowed to return from medical leave.

An independent external investigation commissioned by the university substantiated Jacobs' allegations, concluding that he had been subjected to a poisoned work environment and severe breaches of confidentiality by administrative leadership. His mental health deteriorated sharply in the months that followed.

Although Jacobs was placed on involuntary medical leave related to symptoms of PTSD, the university later filed a Form 7 to WSIB stating that the leave was due to a learning disability mentioned in earlier documentation. This filing contradicted both the reality of Jacobs' medical condition and the university's own actions: Western had already paid for more than 50 counselling sessions related to PTSD symptoms by the time of submission and paid sessions began in October 2023, in addition to directly hearing of the symptoms from Jacobs on April 9th, 2024, and on April 19th, 2024. In the Form 7, the university denied awareness of any triggering incident—despite being in possession of extensive evidence to the contrary, including the external investigation and multiple communications regarding ongoing confidentiality breaches reported to senior leadership during the investigation itself. The university was asked in May 2024 by Jacobs legal counsel to begin the WSIB process if it is available. Form 7 was submitted by the university on November 28th, 2024, despite previous knowledge of impacts and effects.

In February 2025, WSIB ruled that Jacobs' injuries were directly caused by his workplace environment, granting him access to healthcare and wage-loss benefits. WSIB explicitly acknowledged that Jacobs' PTSD was a workplace injury caused by prolonged exposure to harassment and retaliation.

Western University has yet to take accountability for Jacobs' career disruption. In response, Jacobs filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO), seeking damages for injury to dignity, feelings, and self-respect; institutional reform on antisemitism and harassment policy; and—critically—a pathway to resume medical training through a residency placement beginning in 2026.

"In my opinion, this has been a direct effort by the university to remove liability instead of addressing the harms caused," said Jacobs. "I do not understand how an institution would claim 'interpersonal conflict' when an independent external investigation verified the allegations were in fact a breach of Code-protected grounds in the Ontario Human Rights Code, workplace harassment as defined by the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act, and even breaches of the university's own non-discrimination policy."

The university now faces a legal deadline of April 24, 2025, to formally respond to the HRTO complaint. Given the compounded evidence—external investigative findings, medical documentation, and a WSIB ruling in Jacobs' favour—the case may pose serious reputational and legal risks for the institution.

"I may be statistically anomalous-a Canadian with Jewish ancestry and Palestinian Muslim upbringings, now diagnosed with PTSD from institutional discrimination-but I believe this is about more than just me. This is about anyone who has ever stood up against antisemitism, or any form of discrimination, and been silenced. Anyone who's ever been harassed or marginalized and seen no justice." said Jacobs. "This isn't a 'he said, she said' situation. This is antisemitism, xenophobia, discrimination. These are verified events with hard evidence-some of which I will be releasing in the pursuit of making myself whole."

SOURCE M. Jacobs

Contact information: [email protected]