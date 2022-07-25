M&T Air Conditioning Announces Rebrand and Launch of New Website

Vancouver-based digital marketing agency Solocube Creative built the new website. The firm is also leading M&T's marketing efforts. Solocube focused on creating a site to increase the influx of new customer leads for M&T. The new site is visually attractive and designed with customers in mind, delivering a website that is easy to read so they can find the information needed to learn more about M&T's capabilities and secure their HVAC services.

M&T's new site is not only visually appealing and easy to navigate but is also built to capture new leads, helping M&T meet its business growth goals. SEO-friendly blogs help boost search engine rankings, while email marketing integration and a built-in lead generator via the site's request quote forms generate new leads and help M&T's team easily nurture them.

The new logo is also a welcome addition to M&T's rebrand. The simple yet visually appealing logo captures the brand's spirit while providing a visual brand cue that distinguishes M&T from its competitors.

"The new logo, brand and website are game-changers for us. The rebranding process helped us to solidify our identity and refocus on our core values," said Bruce Blom, President. "Though our look may have changed a bit, we believe it now more accurately reflects who and where we are as a brand. We are still the same company that has been in business for over 40 years, focused on providing exceptional technical expertise and world-class customer service. Our new branding and website better capture these attributes and position us as an industry leader."

For over 40 years, M&T Air Conditioning has been an industry leader in commercial HVAC services for the greater Vancouver area. Its skilled installation professionals and service technicians are equipped to build and maintain commercial HVAC systems and offer specialty services. Its HVAC services include commercial air conditioning, Refrigeration and air purification, full HVAC building audits, and air balancing for commercial clients. M&T's commercial refrigeration services include refrigeration installation, maintenance and repair. For clients looking to protect their HVAC investments, M&T also delivers preventative maintenance services.

About M&T Air Conditioning

M&T Air Conditioning has offered its industry-leading commercial HVAC services to clients across Vancouver and the Lower Mainland for over 40 years. The company provides installation, repair, sheet metal services and maintenance of all HVAC components, specializing in commercial HVAC, ventilation and refrigeration systems. To learn more or to request a quote, visit https://mandtac.com/.

For further information: Bruce Blom, PHONE: (604)-531-1934, EMAIL: [email protected]