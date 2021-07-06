LyteHorse Labs' Electric Stand-Up ATV Hits US Market with Top Tier Manufacturing Partnership

Canadian 'Electric Performance Vehicle' (EPV) Company, LyteHorse Labs, enters the EV market segment with its vertical rider machine, offering users a wide range of both utility and recreational applications

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - LyteHorse Labs, a Canadian Electric Performance Vehicle company announces its expansion into the United States through a manufacturing partnership with Mayco International, LLC. Michigan-based Mayco International is well-known for being a Tier 1 automotive components, products, and engineering services supplier.

While 2020 has been marked by announcements of various electric vehicle technologies, none have created a new form factor that provides the opportunity to 'Ride High. Run Free.TM' like the LyteHorse. Built for professional and utility applications, the LyteHorse riding experience and diverse range of uses mirrors the 3,000+ year relationship that mankind has had with the horse for both work and recreation.

With Mayco's partnership, LyteHorse Labs is ensured the ability to deliver their innovative new product—and at scale—using Mayco's long and solid reputation for AAA+ quality and execution. LyteHorse Labs is thrilled to become the next Michigan vehicle manufacturing success story by bringing the production of their unique electric vehicle form factor to the heart of all things automotive in America.

"Our journey to perfect the LyteHorse is now an immediate pathway to serve the global appetite for a wider application subset of electric mobility," says Allen Bonk, CEO of LyteHorse Labs. "Mayco provides us with an accelerated time to market and efficient supply chain expertise that will allow us to serve large order customers such as major US dealers, law enforcement, US government agencies, and the military."

The LyteHorse began its life as a stand-on hop-off golf vehicle and has evolved into an unrivaled all-wheel drive, high-performance work utility vehicle that not only carries people but equipment as well. The efficient electric motor integration and design is powerful, boasting over 2,500 pounds of towing capacity. Its versatility allows LyteHorse to be effective over a wide range of industries, terrain, and use scenarios.

LyteHorse is suited for the following market segments:

Mining & Railroad

Warehouse / Industrial

Military

Law Enforcement

Fish & Game

First Responders

Search & Rescue

Campus Security & Maintenance

Airports

Recreation / Golf / Hunting

Resort use

Shipyards

Last-Mile Delivery

"LyteHorse Labs' technology immediately caught our attention," said Nick Demiro, a West Point Army veteran and the President of Mayco International. "With the Ride HighTM innovation, we have been able to forecast a way to manufacture and deliver this brilliant technology to multiple segments in the US, including the military and special operations where the green and agile technology of the LyteHorse is literally a force multiplier."

LyteHorse will be hosting a live launch event at the LyteHorse Customer Experience Center in Sterling Heights, Michigan in August of 2021.

About LyteHorse Labs:

LyteHorse Labs was created by brothers Allen and Brad Bonk to push the boundaries of vehicle utility. Their mission and unwavering focus is to build the world's most advanced and innovative EPVs that helps ensure a sustainable and greener earth, all while creating a radically unique user and workforce experience.

For more information, visit www.lytehorse.com

About Mayco International:

Headquartered in Michigan and with affiliates around the world, Mayco International, LLC is a stand-out leader in 'art to part' delivery to the automotive market. Mayco has achieved numerous quality awards such as the Grand Award for Innovation, Chrysler's Gold Award, and 2020 FCA Interior Supplier of the Year.

For more information, visit www.maycointernational.com

SOURCE LyteHorse Labs Inc.

