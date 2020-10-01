Lyte Clinics partners with the University Health Network and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers in a ground-breaking clinical study

Leading virtual care clinic to facilitate patient enrolment in trial to advance the science of medical cannabis

TORONTO, Oct 1, 2020 /CNW/ - LYTE Clinics is proud to join University Health Network and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers in a first-of-its-kind Real World Evidence study with medical cannabis.

The Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence (MC-RWE) clinical trial will allow patients to select medical cannabis products that are tested, from seed straight through to packaging. Patients using the online portal created by Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, will know exactly what is in their product: how many milligrams of THC and cannabidiol are being consumed, and if it works for them, they can rely on the product being exactly the same, from batch to batch. Patients in the MC-RWE clinical trial will have access to a wide range of products including dried flower, oil extracts, edibles, and topical preparations through the portal, which is the online platform for the sale of medical cannabis by Canadian retail pharmacy chain, Shoppers Drug Mart.

LYTE Clinics' practitioners will assist patients in enrolling in the study, as well as offering support and medical advice to participants so that they can select the best products for their medical cannabis therapy.

LYTE is unique amongst cannabis clinics as the process of scheduling an appointment with a doctor, registering with a medical provider, and placing an order is all done online in a matter of minutes, using state-of-art telehealth software, with the benefit of minimizing wait time.

"LYTE's robust telemedicine platform will connect Canada's largest pharmacy network, Shoppers Drug Mart, with Canada's largest and most prestigious research institution, University Health Network, to enable this groundbreaking clinical study in medical cannabis." States Dr Dean Elterman, of University Health Network.

"Patients and practitioners need rigorously tested, genetically verified, fully tracked medical cannabis options, noted Ali Mohamed, President & CEO of Lyte Clinics. "The information gathered in the Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence Study is critical to helping new patients find the type of cannabis that is proven to be best for their symptoms, which will lead to a better quality of life for thousands of Canadians."

To participate in the study please visit: www.LyteClinic.com/rwe

To review more specific information about the study at www.MCRWE.ca .

About LYTE Clinic

Founded in 2016, Lyte Clinic is one of Canada's leading virtual cannabis clinics. With its cutting edge platform, Lyte is able to see patients across 9 provinces. Covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan(OHIP), Lyte has the ability to help patients access to a physician free of charge. Helping over 3500 patients daily, Lyte has become the choice clinic for many Licensed Producers to send both their staff and their patients with the utmost confidence. Lyte Clinic sees patients from the most remote places in Canada through their virtual clinic platforms. This allows them to become a leader in connecting rural parts of Canada to doctors and helping them gain access to medical cannabis when no other options are available. You can visit Lyte Clinics online at LyteClinic.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

