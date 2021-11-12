Lysol® HERE for Healthy Schools Program Provides Classroom Resources to Help Support the Reopening of Canadian Schools.

The best weapon against germs is knowledge, which is why Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools program provides educational resources and cleaning supplies to teachers across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the return to in-person learning this year, the increased risk of viruses and germs remains a top concern for parents and educators. Even pre-pandemic classroom hygiene was a concern, with up to 20.6 million school days missed each year due to preventable illnesses. When young children miss school, it can negatively affect their reading proficiency, social and emotional development, as well as overall academic achievement.

Reckitt, the maker of Lysol, developed the HERE for Healthy Schools Program to help create safe classroom environments, teach children healthy habits, and ultimately reduce student absenteeism due to preventable illnesses. By educating children on proper hygiene habits in the classroom, we can collectively help reduce the spread of illnesses and make our school communities safer for everyone.

The program provides K-2 elementary school teachers across Canada with a Welcome Back Pack that contains Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes and other helpful resources for the classroom, including interactive lesson plans, healthy habits posters and stickers.

Since the program's initial launch in 2019, more than one-third of all Canadian elementary schools have participated in the program and received the Welcome Back Packs. Last year the program received 97% recommendation scores from participating teachers across Canada, who were surveyed by a third party. This year's program is packed with even more healthy habits resources, interactive learning materials, and Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes (up to 100K units) to help school communities safely return to in-person learning after a year of hybrid education.

"We understand that despite the excitement for returning to in-person learning, concern for germs remains top of mind for parents and teachers," says Corrie Mueller, Vice President of Marketing at Reckitt the maker of Lysol® products. "We hope the HERE program can contribute to our school community by easing some of the worries around germs and helping kids stay in school safe and healthy for the rest of the school year."

Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes protect against 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses – including the virus that causes COVID-19. Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes help educators curb the spread of illness causing germs and help ensure the classroom is a safe space physically for both students and staff.

By educating children on healthy hygiene habits, we can create safer learning environments - because this year, "here" means kids getting back to the places they've missed.

Any elementary school is free to sign up through Lysol.ca/HERE.

