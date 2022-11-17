Lysander Funds Wins Eight Lipper Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") was recognized at the 2022 Canada Refinitiv Lipper Funds Awards today with six individual fund awards and two group awards including Best Overall Fund Family Group Over Three Years.

The Portfolio Manager for the funds that won the six individual fund awards is Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso").

"Lysander's recognition at the 2022 Canada Refinitiv Lipper Funds Awards reflects the hard work of our team and is a result of the disciplined investment management of our Portfolio Manager and affiliate, Canso." said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "We will continue to work hard to deliver results for our advisors and clients across the country."

The annual Canada Refinitiv Lipper Awards honour funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Lysander received honours in these categories:

Best Overall Fund Family Group Over Three Years

Best Bond Fund Family Group Over Three Years

The individual fund awards and winning funds are:

Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund Over Three Years - Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund - Series F

Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund Over Five Years - Lysander-Canso U.S. Credit Fund (USD) - Series F

Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund Over Three Years - Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund - Series F

Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund Over Five Years - Lysander-Canso Bond Fund - Series F

Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund Over Ten Years - Lysander-Canso Bond Fund - Series F

Best Global Equity Balanced Fund Over Three Years – Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund – Series F

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently-owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund (Series F) was named Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 17 funds (3 years). The corresponding Refinitiv Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -6.9% (1 year), 8.8% (3 years), 6.2% (5 years) and 6.1% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso U.S. Credit Fund (USD) (Series F) was named Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund for 5 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 16 funds (5 years). The corresponding Refinitiv Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -7.1% (1 year), 7.4% (3 years), 5.5% (5 years) and 4.5% (since inception – Dec 30, 2014).

Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund (Series F) was named Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 38 funds (3 years). The corresponding Refinitiv Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2022, was -4.0% (1 year), 1.5% (3 years), 1.6% (5 years) and 2.0% (since inception - Sep 18, 2013).

Lysander-Canso Bond Fund (Series F) was named Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund for 5 years and 10 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 37 funds (5 years) and 28 (10 years). The corresponding Refinitiv Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2022, was -4.1% (1 year), 1.6% (3 years), 1.8% (5 years) and 2.0% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund (Series F) was named Best Global Equity Balanced Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 166 funds (3 years). The corresponding Refinitiv Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 1 (5 years), and 1 (10 year). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2022, was -2.9% (1 year), 14.9% (3 years), 7.8% (5 years) and 10.1% (10 years).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

