Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander-Canso ActivETFs
News provided byLysander Funds Limited
Sep 22, 2025, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the September 2025 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: LYCT and LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). Unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution based on the number of units held in the amount indicated below, payable on or before the Payment Date.
|
ETF
|
Distribution
per unit
|
Distribution Record
Date
|
Payment Date
|
Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF
|
$0.0085
|
September 29, 2025
|
October 10, 2025
|
Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF
|
$0.0232
|
September 29, 2025
|
October 10, 2025
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited
For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275
