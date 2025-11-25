TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") today announced the estimated cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX: PR) (TSX: LYCT) (TSX: LYFR), respectively (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs") for the 2025 tax year.

Estimated Tax Year ending December 15, 2025, Cash Distribution

The estimated tax year-end cash distributions are based on information available as of October 31, 2025. These amounts reflect forward-looking information, and the actual distributions may differ from these estimates. Details of the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Lysander ETF Ticker Symbol Estimated Income Per Unit Estimated Capital Gains Per Unit Estimated Total Distribution Per Unit Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF PR $0.0459 $0.0000 $0.0459 Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF LYCT $0.0147 $0.2118 $0.2265 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF LYFR $0.0250 $0.0000 $0.0250

Lysander expects to announce the final tax year-end cash distributions as soon as the amounts are finalized for the tax year ending December 15, 2025. The final tax year-end cash distributions will be based on the units outstanding on the record date of December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the monthly cash distributions, will be reported to investment dealers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are based on the actual number of units outstanding on the record date. Distributions are paid in cash and an investor that receives these distributions should expect that the value of their investment will decline over time. Distributions are not an indication of performance, rate of return or yield. If the Fund's net income/capital gains is less than the amounts distributed in the tax year, the distribution will include a return of capital.

The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Lysander regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Lysander believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, Lysander can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Lysander undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

