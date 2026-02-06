Lysander Funds Limited named winner at 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") has been named as a multiple award winner at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in Toronto.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund, Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund, and Lysander-Canso Bond Fund were announced as winning funds. The Portfolio Manager of the winning funds is Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso").

"Lysander is proud to be recognized as a FundGrade A+® Award winner for 2025" said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "These awards reflect the long-term commitment of Lysander and Canso to the investing success of Canadians. We remain focused on the steadfast support of our advisors and will strive to protect and grow the savings entrusted to us by their clients."

The annual FundGrade A+® Awards recognizes investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund is a Global Corporate Fixed Income fund that employs a deep value investment strategy with an unrestricted mandate both geographically and by credit quality.

Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund is a Global Equity Balanced Fund that seeks to provide capital growth while moderating equity volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities and bonds.

Lysander-Canso Bond Fund is a Canadian Fixed Income Fund that invests in high-quality Canadian dollar denominated fixed income securities of Canadian issuers and up to 60% in foreign issuers.

These funds are available to Canadian investors through their investment advisor.

For more information, please visit https://www.lysanderfunds.com/awards/

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund was awarded the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Global Corporate Fixed Income Category, out of 38 funds. The FundGrade start date was 12/31/2015 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2025. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2025 was 3.0% (1 year), 5.7% (3 years), 4.3% (5 years) and 5.6% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso Bond Fund was awarded the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Fixed Income Category, out of 110 funds. The FundGrade start date was 12/31/2015 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2025. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2025 was 1.8% (1 year), 3.2% (3 years), 1.1% (5 years) and 1.9% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund was awarded the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced Category, out of 60 funds. The FundGrade start date was 12/31/2015 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2025. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2025 was 9.9% (1 year), 11.1% (3 years), 12.7% (5 years) and 8.8% (10 years).

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. Note: The FundGrade ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

