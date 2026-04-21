Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs

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Lysander Funds Limited

Apr 21, 2026, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the April, May, and June 2026 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: PR; LYCT; LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). The unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.

 ETF

Distribution per unit

Distribution Record Date

Payment Date

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.0420

April 30, 2026

May 11, 2026

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.0420

May 29, 2026

June 10, 2026

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.0420

June 30, 2026

July 10, 2026

  Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF

$0.0145

April 30, 2026

May 11, 2026

  Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF

$0.0162

April 30, 2026

May 11, 2026

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275

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Lysander Funds Limited