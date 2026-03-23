Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander-Canso ActivETFs

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the March 2026 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: LYCT and LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). Unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution based on the number of units held in the amount indicated below, payable on or before the Payment Date.

ETF Distribution

per unit Distribution Record

Date Payment Date Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF $0.0127 March 31, 2026 April 10, 2026 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF $0.0186 March 31, 2026 April 10, 2026

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275