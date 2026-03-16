Lysander Announces March 2026 Cash Distributions for ETF Series of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD)

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the March 2026 cash distributions for the ETF series units of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) ("ETF Series"). The unitholders of record of the ETF Series at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on the Payment Date.

Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit (USD) Distribution Record Date Payment Date Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) – ETF Series LYUV.U $0.0573 March 20, 2026 March 26, 2026

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are based on the actual number of units outstanding at the relevant time. Distributions are paid in cash. If the Fund's series' net income/capital gains is less than the amounts distributed in the year, the distribution will include a return of capital. In these circumstances, if an investor elects to receive their distributions in cash, it is expected that the value of their investment will decline over time. Distributions are not an indication of performance, rate of return or yield.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275