LYNX AIR'S INAUGURAL TORONTO-CALGARY FLIGHT TAKES OFF FROM PEARSON AIRPORT

Toronto Pearson Airport will quickly become a busy hub for Lynx, with the addition of daily service between Toronto and Vancouver on April 28 and a twice weekly service from Toronto to Winnipeg on May 5. All services will be operated out of Toronto Pearson Airport's Terminal 1.

By summer, travelers in the Toronto region will be able to fly out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton Airport) as well as Toronto Pearson Airport and will have six destinations from coast to coast to choose from: Halifax, St. John's, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. This will take Lynx's total flights in and out of the Greater Toronto Area to 92 flights per week, the equivalent of more than 17,000 seats per week. Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Toronto service, the airline is launching a limited-time seat sale and will be offering up to 50 per cent off the base fare for all routes flying to and from the Toronto region. The sale will run from April 11 to April 13 and will end on April 13 at 23:59 MST. For full sale details and to reserve a discounted seat, visit FlyLynx.com .

"Today's inaugural flight from Toronto is the first of many, and we're excited to be providing Canada's largest city with a new ultra-affordable option for air travel," says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "Toronto Pearson is expected to become a major hub for Lynx flights, as we work to rekindle Canadians' love for travel by taking the stress and spending out of flying. We believe passengers should feel just as comfortable flying across the country with Lynx as they do taking a weekend road trip."

"We're pleased to welcome Lynx Air to Toronto Pearson and celebrate this inaugural flight," said Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "As travel restrictions ease and interest in air travel on the part of the public continues to rise, Lynx is offering more options for those travelling to other parts of Canada, while also giving visitors to Pearson greater opportunities to explore Ontario."

Lynx operates a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and is transforming the Canadian aviation landscape with ultra-affordable fares and an exceptional flying experience.

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 4x

7x (from April 18) 12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x

4x (from May 5) Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 29) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 28, 2022 7x

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with low fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and excellent customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit Lynxair.com or find us on social media @Lynx_Air.

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada. These are vital improvements which decrease

Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines.

