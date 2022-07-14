Lynx Air's Inaugural Flight From Edmonton Takes Off

On July 30, 2022, the Edmonton-Toronto service will increase to seven flights per week and Lynx will add Halifax Stanfield International Airport to its Edmonton network with two services a week. At that point Lynx will be flying 14 flights per week in and out of Edmonton, which equates to 2,646 seats per week.

The St. John's and Halifax services will operate as through-flights via Toronto Pearson, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass. Through-flights allow passengers to check bags through to their final destination and helps people avoid deplaning in Toronto.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural flight from Edmonton, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Edmonton. The sale will start on July 14, 2022, and end at 11:59 p.m. MST on July 16, 2022. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com .

"With the addition of Edmonton to our network today, Lynx is proud to make air travel accessible to 10 destinations across Canada." says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "Whether you are traveling to connect with friends and family, explore the natural beauty of the Edmonton River Valley Parks or treat yourself to shopping and entertainment at West Edmonton Mall, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"We look forward to working closely with Lynx to help Edmontonians and surrounding communities get to their destinations affordably," says Myron Keehn, EIA Vice President of Air Service and Business Development. "More flight options and affordable airfare are two key factors driving the recovery of the aviation industry and many other ancillary industries. As passengers travel more frequently and are able to spend more at their destination on accommodations and experiences, they are stimulating the local economy."

Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, and in keeping with that mission, Lynx is offering fares to Edmonton from as low as $59* one-way. Lynx's network spans 10 destinations across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

Lynx's first flight out of Edmonton celebrates the airline's tenth network expansion in Canada.

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 14x Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022

12x Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 3x Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 4x Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 3x Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 7x Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 4x Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 29, 2022 2x Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 14, 2022 5x 7x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to St John's, NL** July 16, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS** July 30, 2022 2x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.



* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date ** Denotes a one-stop through-flight via Toronto or Hamilton, single boarding pass, bags checked through to destination and no deplaning in Toronto.

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com .

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

