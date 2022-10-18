LYNX AIR APPOINTS JAMES (JIM) SULLIVAN AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER (COO)

A seasoned aviation executive, Sullivan will join the Lynx team effective today as the airline prepares for its expansion into the US.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's ultra-affordable airline, today announced Jim Sullivan will join the company as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 18. Sullivan brings more than 30 years of airline operations experience to the role, as both a pilot and an airline executive, most recently as Vice President of Flight Operations at JetBlue Airways.

Previously based out of Huntington, New York, Sullivan will move to Calgary to join the executive team at Lynx Air. (CNW Group/Lynx Air)

Sullivan joins Lynx at a critical time in the airline's development, with plans to expand its network to the United States and grow its fleet to 10 aircraft over the next 12 months. He will lead a team of nearly 200 pilots, cabin crew and other airline professionals and will have accountability for all aspects of the airline's operations, including flight operations, cabin crew, airport operations, technical operations and safety and security.

"I've had a passion for flying and aviation for my entire life. There is a lot of potential in the Canadian aviation market right now and I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to join a start-up airline like Lynx," says Sullivan. "I am looking forward to helping Lynx deliver on its mission to make air travel affordable for all Canadians."

"We are delighted to welcome an executive of Jim's calibre to our executive team at Lynx," says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "We conducted an extensive global search and Jim was the stand-out candidate, with an ideal blend of airline operations experience, spanning a start-up to ultra-low cost carrier. He has a reputation for empowering teams through his collaborative leadership style and we know he will be a great cultural fit for Lynx."

Lynx is now in its seventh month of operations, and currently operates six brand new Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline currently flies to 10 destinations across Canada. Later this winter, Lynx will expand its network to the United States, with services to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Orlando and Los Angeles. To learn more and book a flight today visit flylynx.com .

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

SOURCE Lynx Air

