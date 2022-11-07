What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Lynn Lake Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine and metal mill located in Manitoba.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed key mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the draft potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding for the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issues a decision statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80140). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected]

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on December 7, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, the Agency's conclusions in the draft Report, and how to submit comments.

English Sessions

November 22, 2022 , from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT

, from November 24, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT

The Zoom links to attend the sessions are available from the project home page on the Registry. A virtual information session in French can be organized upon request by writing to [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

What is the proposed project?

Alamos Gold Inc. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and reclamation of an open pit gold mine and new metal mill located approximately 1000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, near Lynn Lake, Manitoba. The Lynn Lake Gold Project would involve the redevelopment of two historical gold mines (the Gordon site and MacLellan site) and have an ore input capacity of 8,000 tonnes per day over a 13-year period. Components of the project would include new mine infrastructure, open pits, an access road, a central ore milling and processing plant, ore stockpiles and mine rock storage areas, and a tailings management facility.

