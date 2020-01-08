Lynn Guerriero named President of Niagara Health

Ms. Guerriero comes to Niagara with more than 30 years of leadership, management and clinical experience within a variety of healthcare provider settings, including multi-site acute care, rehabilitation and community care. She also has extensive senior leadership experience providing hands-on implementation and oversight of provincial programs, agencies and sectors of the health system.

"Lynn Guerriero is widely recognized for her expertise in providing positive leadership in large, complex environments, leading to progressive improvements in healthcare practice and performance," says John Bragagnolo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Niagara Health. "The President's Search Committee was extremely impressed with Ms. Guerriero's deep understanding of how a more integrated healthcare system will benefit patient care in Niagara. She is a skilled relationship builder and has a strong commitment to providing patients and families with extraordinary caring in every aspect of their experience."

Ms. Guerriero currently serves as an Assistant Deputy Minister with the provincial Ministry of Health (Ontario Health Insurance Plan Division) – a $14-billion portfolio. Her role is accountable for advising senior government officials, managing complex files and relationships, implementing new policy and programs, and ensuring operational excellence within her areas of responsibility.

While serving as Assistant Deputy Minister, Ms. Guerriero acted as the Executive Lead, Agency Review, for the Ministry of Health. Notable highlights include securing policy approval for the new provincial agency structure that resulted in the creation of Ontario Health and supporting drafting of legislation for Bill 74, The People's Health Care Act, 2019.

"There has been a lot of positive change at Niagara Health over the last several years, and Ms. Guerriero's unique experiences and collaborative leadership style will be instrumental in building on this momentum," says Dr. Tom Stewart, CEO of Niagara Health & President and CEO of St. Joseph's Health System. "Healthcare delivery is transforming at a rapid pace, and Niagara Health is uniquely positioned to improve access to services, strengthen partnerships, leverage technology in new ways, and build a better-connected health system. Lynn is well suited to lead Niagara Health through the next phase of this transformation."

Prior to joining the Ministry of Health, Ms. Guerriero worked at Cancer Care Ontario in increasingly senior roles overseeing Access to Care, cancer screening and quality management initiatives. She has extensive clinical leadership and hands-on care experiences, which includes working in pediatric rehabilitation services with Holland Bloorview Kids Rehab in Toronto, brain injury services with the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and home care services with the North York Community Care Access Centre.

Ms. Guerriero holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western University and a Master of Health Science in Health Administration from the University of Toronto. She has also completed executive leadership programs at both the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western Ontario and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

"What really impresses me about Niagara Health is the organization's kind and caring culture and its commitment to quality, safe care. I'm excited to have the opportunity to contribute to these strengths," says Ms. Guerriero. "I'm also looking forward to engaging with healthcare stakeholders in the region and working in partnership with them to achieve our mutual goal of enhancing and integrating healthcare services for residents."

About Niagara Health:

Niagara Health is a regional healthcare provider with multiple sites and a growing network of community-based services. Our team of more than 4,800 employees, 600 physicians and 850 volunteers strive to deliver extraordinary caring to every person, every time. We provide a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services to more than 450,000 residents across Niagara. Our Accreditation with Exemplary Standing demonstrates our team's commitment to the highest safety and quality standards. As a community-based academic centre, teaching and learning, research, innovation and partnership are propelling us as we imagine a healthier Niagara.

