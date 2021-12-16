Lymphoma Canada Announces Appointment of Hockey Legend, Paul Henderson, as Honorary Governor

"We are pleased to welcome Paul Henderson to our Honorary Governors," said Antonella Rizza, chief executive officer at Lymphoma Canada. "Paul's deep philanthropic experience, rooted in raising funds and awareness of lymphoma, is invaluable to how we pursue our mission and serve patients."

Paul Henderson is best known for leading Team Canada to victory at the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union. He has been living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) since his diagnosis in 2009. CLL is a form of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow and white blood cells. Every year, over 2,200 people in Canada receive a CLL diagnosis.

Mr. Henderson has been honoured by Canada's Sports Hall of Fame on two separate occasions. First, as an individual in 1995, and then again ten years later with his 1972 Summit Series teammates. The team was also honoured with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Henderson has been inducted into the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame (1997), the IIHF Hall of Fame (2013) and has been honoured by Hockey Canada with the Order of Hockey in Canada as part of its 2013 class. He was named a Member of the Order of Canada in December of 2012 in recognition of "his engagement in support of a range of social and charitable causes" along with his hockey achievements. Paul was named to the Order of Ontario in 2014.

Mr. Henderson has long been committed to the empowerment of lymphoma patients in partnership with Lymphoma Canada. He has participated as a celebrity ambassador for the 2017 Creighton Classic Par for the Cure, shared his patient story in a Canada-wide mailing to raise funds for lymphoma research and participated in advocacy efforts to have the Ontario government assist with funding take-home cancer medication for lymphoma patients.

"I'm honoured to play an even more active role with Lymphoma Canada; the organization has done so much for those with the disease, and I hope to help it continue," said Paul Henderson.

We look forward to expanding this partnership with Paul as a member of Lymphoma Canada's Honorary Governors.

About Lymphoma Canada

Lymphoma Canada is a registered charity whose mission it is to empower patients and the lymphoma community through education, support, advocacy, and research. Lymphoma Canada provides patients and healthcare providers with Canadian-specific resources, including webinars, national conferences, support groups, and education materials describing disease, treatments, and side effects. Not only that, but Lymphoma Canada also provide ways to cope with lymphoma, including peer support programs.

Lymphoma Canada is wholly Canadian. All of our resources feature Canadian-specific information and statistics. All of our materials are reviewed and approved by our Scientific Advisory Board composed of Canadian researchers and clinicians. All members of our Board of Directors reside in Canada and Lymphoma Canada funds only Canadian researchers.

To learn more about Paul Henderson's journey with CLL, visit: https://www.lymphoma.ca/paulhenderson

