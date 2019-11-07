LXRandCo To Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET

– Company to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. ET –

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR, LXR.WT), a North-American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company expects to report its third quarter 2019 financial results via news release the same day at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Participants can join the conference call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Participants can also access the conference call via the Internet at http://investors.lxrco.com/events-and-webcasts.

Conference Call Archive

The conference call will be archived for replay both by telephone and via the Internet beginning approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and enter the pass code 8542868 followed by the pound key. The telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at midnight. To access the archived conference call via the Internet, go to http://investors.lxrco.com/events-and-webcasts.

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a North-American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal luxury products. LXRandCo sources and authenticates high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, among others, and sells them at attractive prices through: a retail network of stores located primarily in major department stores in the United States and Canada; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce website, www.lxrco.com, as well as the e-commerce platforms of its partners.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, LXRandCo. Inc., +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, nadine.e@lxrco.com