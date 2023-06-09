LXRandCo ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING
09 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
MONTREAL, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 7th at 11:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.
Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2023, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Valerie Sorbie
|
56,446,655
|
79.48
|
14,570,949
|
20.52
|
Camillo (Cam) di Prata
|
56,455,655
|
79.50
|
14,561,949
|
20.50
|
Joseph Mimran
|
70,603,655
|
99.42
|
413,949
|
0.58
|
Javier San Juan
|
56,539,438
|
79.61
|
14,478,166
|
20.39
|
Eric Graveline
|
56,530,438
|
79.60
|
14,487,166
|
20.40
|
Nicolas Topiol
|
56,539,438
|
79.61
|
14,478,166
|
20.39
In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company, as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2023.
|
%
|
Withheld/
|
% Withheld/
|
Non-
|
Item
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Abstain
|
Vote
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
70,697,863
|
99.54
|
0
|
0.00
|
330,166
|
0.46
|
0
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7th, 2023, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
LXR is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel, among other high-quality brands, by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail "shop-in-shop" experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
For further information: Nadine Eap, Co-President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, LXRandCo. Inc., +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]
