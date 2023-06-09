LXRandCo ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

MONTREAL, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 7th at 11:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2023, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Valerie Sorbie 56,446,655 79.48 14,570,949 20.52 Camillo (Cam) di Prata 56,455,655 79.50 14,561,949 20.50 Joseph Mimran 70,603,655 99.42 413,949 0.58 Javier San Juan 56,539,438 79.61 14,478,166 20.39 Eric Graveline 56,530,438 79.60 14,487,166 20.40 Nicolas Topiol 56,539,438 79.61 14,478,166 20.39

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company, as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2023.















Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7th, 2023, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LXRandCo

LXR is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel, among other high-quality brands, by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail "shop-in-shop" experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

