LXRANDCo Announces Resignation of Auditor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR), a digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories, announced today that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has resigned as auditor of the Company of its own initiative, by way of a written notice provided today. No reason was provided by the auditor in its notice to the Company for its resignation.

The Company has begun the formal change of auditor process under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

For further information: LXRandCo, Inc., Ms. Nadine Eap, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]