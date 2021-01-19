LXRandCo Announces Record Preliminary E-Commerce Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, today announced that, based on preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates, the Company expects record e-commerce revenue in 2020 with total e-commerce revenue for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020 of $1.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively, representing increases of 42.8% and 13.7%, respectively, over the prior periods. Total expected revenue, which includes e-commerce and retail channels, is expected to be $3.3 million and $13.2 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company's expected results reflect the Company's ongoing repositioning of the business from an omni-channel bricks and mortar led strategy to an e-commerce high growth model.

E-Commerce Preliminary Revenue

The following are select preliminary E-commerce revenue highlights for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 as compared to prior periods in 2019:

E-commerce revenue from our website, LXRCO.com is expected to increase by 49.0% in the fourth quarter and 42.4% for the twelve-month period ended December 31 ;





; Total E-commerce revenue, which includes third-party online revenue from LXR partners, increased 42.8% in the fourth quarter and 13.7% for the twelve-month period ended December 31 . Excluding LXR partners that are no longer in business 1 (" Bankrupt Partners "), total E-commerce revenue increased 52.4% in the fourth quarter and 17.2% for the twelve-month period ended December 31 ; and





. Excluding LXR partners that are no longer in business (" "), total E-commerce revenue increased 52.4% in the fourth quarter and 17.2% for the twelve-month period ended ; and Total E-commerce average order value ("AOV") is expected to be $908 in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 10.2 %.

E-commerce Revenue and Other Highlights

Comparable performance (000s) Three

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2020 Three

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2019 Increase/ (Decrease) Twelve

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2020 Twelve

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2019 Increase/ (Decrease) LXRCO.com $1,118 $751 49.0% $2,847 $2,000 42.4% Third-party partners 532 406 31.3% 1,388 1,724 (19.5%) Expected E-commerce Revenue $1,651 $1,156 42.8% $4,235 $3,724 13.7%













Less: Revenue from Bankrupt

Partners1 Nil 73

206 286

Expected E-Commerce Revenue

excluding Bankrupt Partners $1,651 $1,083 52.4% $4,029 $3,438 17.2%













AOV E-commerce $908.08 $823.92 10.2% $893.58 $812.29 10.0%

____________________________________________ 1 Refers to LXR e-commerce revenue derived from Lord & Taylor, Stein Mart, and Century 21 retail banners, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Total Expected Revenue

The following are select preliminary total LXR revenue highlights for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 as compared to prior periods in 2019:

Total LXR revenue is expected to decrease by 77.2% in the fourth quarter and by 66.7% for the twelve-month period ended December 31 ;





; Revenue from Retail (which includes retail and wholesale activities including from Bankrupt Partners) is expected to decrease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter and by 74.3% for the twelve-month period ended December 31 ; and





; and Excluding the total revenue attributable to Bankrupt Partners, total LXR revenue is expected to decrease by 35.7% in the fourth quarter and by 38.4% for the twelve-month period ended December 31 .





. E-commerce revenue as a percentage of total revenue is expected to be 50% for the fourth quarter and 32% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , representing increases of 42.8% and 13.7%, respectively; and





, representing increases of 42.8% and 13.7%, respectively; and As at December 31, 2020 , the Company's retail network consisted of 10 stores of which, due to COVID-19 lockdowns, three were in operation compared to 80 stores in operation as at December 31, 2019 .

Total Expected Revenue

Comparable performance (000s) Three

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2020 Three

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2019 Increase/ (Decrease) Twelve

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2020 Twelve

months

ended

Dec. 31,

2019 Increase/ (Decrease) E-commerce $1,651 $1,156 42.8% $4,235 $3,724 13.7% Retail 1,649 13,299 (87.6%) 8,949 35,870 (75.1%) Expected Total Revenue $3,300 $14,455 (77.2%) $13,184 $39,595 (66.7%) Less: Revenue/(returns) from

Bankrupt Partners2 (4) 9,313

6,029 27,977

Expected Total Revenue

excluding Bankrupt Partners $3,304 $5,142 (35.7%) $7,156 $11,618 (38.4%)













E-commerce Revenue % of Total

Expected Revenue 50% 8%

32% 9%



________________________________________ 2 Refers to total LXR revenue derived from Stage Stores, Lord & Taylor, Stein Mart, and Century 21 retail banners, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal accessories. We curate, source and authenticate high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel and sell them at attractive prices through our e-commerce website, www.lxrco.com, as well as the e-commerce platforms of our partners across North America. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail "shop-in-shop" experience centers and by wholesale activities.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]