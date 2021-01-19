LXRandCo Announces Record Preliminary E-Commerce Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Jan 19, 2021, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, today announced that, based on preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates, the Company expects record e-commerce revenue in 2020 with total e-commerce revenue for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020 of $1.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively, representing increases of 42.8% and 13.7%, respectively, over the prior periods. Total expected revenue, which includes e-commerce and retail channels, is expected to be $3.3 million and $13.2 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 and the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company's expected results reflect the Company's ongoing repositioning of the business from an omni-channel bricks and mortar led strategy to an e-commerce high growth model.
E-Commerce Preliminary Revenue
The following are select preliminary E-commerce revenue highlights for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 as compared to prior periods in 2019:
- E-commerce revenue from our website, LXRCO.com is expected to increase by 49.0% in the fourth quarter and 42.4% for the twelve-month period ended December 31;
- Total E-commerce revenue, which includes third-party online revenue from LXR partners, increased 42.8% in the fourth quarter and 13.7% for the twelve-month period ended December 31. Excluding LXR partners that are no longer in business1 ("Bankrupt Partners"), total E-commerce revenue increased 52.4% in the fourth quarter and 17.2% for the twelve-month period ended December 31; and
- Total E-commerce average order value ("AOV") is expected to be $908 in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 10.2 %.
E-commerce Revenue and Other Highlights
|
Comparable performance (000s)
|
Three
|
Three
|
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
Twelve
|
Twelve
|
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
LXRCO.com
|
$1,118
|
$751
|
49.0%
|
$2,847
|
$2,000
|
42.4%
|
Third-party partners
|
532
|
406
|
31.3%
|
1,388
|
1,724
|
(19.5%)
|
Expected E-commerce Revenue
|
$1,651
|
$1,156
|
42.8%
|
$4,235
|
$3,724
|
13.7%
|
Less: Revenue from Bankrupt
|
Nil
|
73
|
206
|
286
|
Expected E-Commerce Revenue
|
$1,651
|
$1,083
|
52.4%
|
$4,029
|
$3,438
|
17.2%
|
AOV E-commerce
|
$908.08
|
$823.92
|
10.2%
|
$893.58
|
$812.29
|
10.0%
|
____________________________________________
|
1 Refers to LXR e-commerce revenue derived from Lord & Taylor, Stein Mart, and Century 21 retail banners, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
Total Expected Revenue
The following are select preliminary total LXR revenue highlights for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 as compared to prior periods in 2019:
- Total LXR revenue is expected to decrease by 77.2% in the fourth quarter and by 66.7% for the twelve-month period ended December 31;
- Revenue from Retail (which includes retail and wholesale activities including from Bankrupt Partners) is expected to decrease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter and by 74.3% for the twelve-month period ended December 31; and
- Excluding the total revenue attributable to Bankrupt Partners, total LXR revenue is expected to decrease by 35.7% in the fourth quarter and by 38.4% for the twelve-month period ended December 31.
- E-commerce revenue as a percentage of total revenue is expected to be 50% for the fourth quarter and 32% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, representing increases of 42.8% and 13.7%, respectively; and
- As at December 31, 2020, the Company's retail network consisted of 10 stores of which, due to COVID-19 lockdowns, three were in operation compared to 80 stores in operation as at December 31, 2019.
Total Expected Revenue
|
Comparable performance (000s)
|
Three
|
Three
|
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
Twelve
|
Twelve
|
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
E-commerce
|
$1,651
|
$1,156
|
42.8%
|
$4,235
|
$3,724
|
13.7%
|
Retail
|
1,649
|
13,299
|
(87.6%)
|
8,949
|
35,870
|
(75.1%)
|
Expected Total Revenue
|
$3,300
|
$14,455
|
(77.2%)
|
$13,184
|
$39,595
|
(66.7%)
|
Less: Revenue/(returns) from
|
(4)
|
9,313
|
6,029
|
27,977
|
Expected Total Revenue
|
$3,304
|
$5,142
|
(35.7%)
|
$7,156
|
$11,618
|
(38.4%)
|
E-commerce Revenue % of Total
|
50%
|
8%
|
32%
|
9%
|
________________________________________
|
2 Refers to total LXR revenue derived from Stage Stores, Lord & Taylor, Stein Mart, and Century 21 retail banners, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
About LXRandCo
LXRandCo is a a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal accessories. We curate, source and authenticate high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel and sell them at attractive prices through our e-commerce website, www.lxrco.com, as well as the e-commerce platforms of our partners across North America. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail "shop-in-shop" experience centers and by wholesale activities.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]