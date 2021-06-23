LXR Announces Monthly Revenue Update

Total and E-commerce Net Revenue for May Up 237% and 148%, Respectively

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today provided a revenue update, which includes total and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the Company's month, year-to-date (YTD) and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending May 31, 2021.

"As our business transformation continues, we believe that disclosing monthly, year-to-date and LTM data will provide greater transparency regarding our progress and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. We intend to provide such updates through the end of 2021." said Cam di Prata, LXR's CEO.

Monthly and YTD Revenue

In May 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.4 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $0.9 million, which represents growth of 237% and 148%, respectively over the same period last year. For YTD ending May 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $5.2 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $3.4 million, which represents a decrease of 23% and an increase of 127%, respectively over the same period last year.

While YTD May total net revenue is down due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, the Company remains on plan, posting positive revenue increases in each of the months of March, April and May. Throughout 2021, E-commerce monthly revenue has been tracking significantly above comparable months, with April posting a record month. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020.



Total

revenue

E-commerce

revenue ($000s) 2021 2020 B(W)

2021 2020 B(W) January $491 (75%)

$491 61% February 600 (80%)

455 30% March 1,511 24%

627 96% April 1,190 444%

975 445% May 1,424 237%

876 148% YTD $5,217 (23%)

$3,424 127%

LTM Total and E-commerce Revenue History

For LTM May, the Company had total net revenue of $12.3 million, a level that is 19% higher than the LTM revenue ending Q1 2021. LTM May e-commerce net revenue was $6.3 million, a level 27% higher than LTM Q1 2021. As disclosed previously, we believe that the Company's revenue declines have bottomed and we expect to post successively higher increases in LTM revenue for both total and e-commerce net revenue throughout the year.

The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM e-commerce net revenue and total net revenue for which financial statements have been prepared by us as a reporting issuer.



Total net revenue E-commerce net revenue

E-commerce

penetration









Actuals ($)

periods ending: Quarterly LTM Quarterly LTM

LTM Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959 604,023 2,294,094

6% Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627 959,525 2,654,334

7% Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740 985,288 3,057,856

8% Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286 1,175,652 3,724,488

9% Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827 975,592 4,096,057

11% Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676 802,658 3,939,190

13% Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779 885,669 3,839,571

15% Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419 1,715,804 4,379,723

32% Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886 1,572,640 4,976,771

48% May 31, 2021* - 12,254,452 - 6,295,761

51%

FY 2021 Outlook

The Company's total net revenue target for FY 2021 is between $16 million and $20 million, with e-commerce penetration of approximately 50% to 65%.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

___________________________ * For the period between January 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]