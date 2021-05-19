LXR Announces Mid-2nd Quarter 2021 Update

Adjusted Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 290% and 205%, Respectively

MONTREAL, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today provided a mid-second quarter update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the Company's six-week period between April 1, 2021 and May 15, 2021 (Mid-2nd Quarter). Over this period, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.0 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.5 million, which represents growth of 290% and 205%, respectively over the same period last year. Total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue for the last twelve months (LTM) ending May 15, 2021 are estimated at $11.7 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

"The second quarter has opened up strongly for our e-commerce activities, which in the Mid-2nd Quarter, accounted for over 78% of total net revenue. Midway into the second quarter, we have already achieved 98% and 76% of the e-commerce net revenue and total net revenue generated in all of Q1-2021, respectively. As previously disclosed, we posted record e-commerce monthly net revenue in April with strong average order values. Given our current momentum, we believe May e-commerce net revenue may exceed that of April." said Cam di Prata, LXR's interim CEO.

Mid-2nd Quarter and LTM May

To facilitate greater comparability, the financial information provided herein for LTM is also provided on an adjusted basis1. The following are total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue highlights for Mid-2nd Quarter and LTM as compared to their respective prior periods in 2020:

Mid-2nd Quarter:

Total net revenue — $2.0 million , an increase of 290%

, an increase of 290% E-commerce net revenue — $1.5 million , an increase of 205%

, an increase of 205% E-commerce average order value (AOV) — an increase of 2% to $937 per order

per order E-commerce penetration — 78% of total net revenue

Retail net revenue2 — $0.4 million , an increase from nil for the similar period last year

LTM:

· Total net revenue — $11.7 million , a decrease of 65% (+9%, adjusted)

, a decrease of 65% (+9%, adjusted) · E-commerce net revenue — $6.0 million , an increase of 44% (+49%, adjusted)

, an increase of 44% (+49%, adjusted) · E-commerce AOV — an increase of 3% to $885 per order

per order · E-commerce penetration — 51% of total net revenue (58%, adjusted)

· Retail net revenue2 — $5.7 million , a decrease of 81% (-21%, adjusted)

______________________ 1 Adjusted means excluding the net revenue from COVID-19-related bankruptcies of retail partners: Century 21, Stage Stores, Lord & Taylor and Stein Mart. 2 Retail net revenue means revenue from our 'shop-in-shop' stores and wholesale activities. At Mid-2nd Quarter we had ten stores, only four of which were in operation due to COVID-19 lockdowns. In Q2-2020 we had 80 stores, all of which were closed due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Preliminary Revenue by Channel



Six-weeks ended May 15

Last twelve months ended May 15

($000s) 2021 2020 Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 2020 Increase/ (Decrease) Total net revenue $1,974 $506 290%

$11,749 $34,012 (65%) Less: Revenue from U.S. Bankrupt Partners – – –

1,611 24,692 (93%) Adjusted total net revenue1 1,974 $506 290%

$10,138 $9,320 9%















E-commerce net revenue $1,536 $504 205%

$6,009 $4,181 44% Less: Revenue from U.S. Bankrupt Partners – – –

143 242 (41%) Adjusted e-commerce net revenue1 $1,536 $504 205%

$5,866 $3,939 49%















AOV $937 $921 2%

$885 $856 3% Adjusted e-commerce penetration1 78% 100%



58% 42%

























E-commerce Revenue and Growth Rates

One of the metrics we rely upon in gauging our progress is revenue growth based on the latest twelve months (LTM) of data as it normalizes for the effects of seasonality. As indicated below, our LTM compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in e-commerce net revenue over the last nine quarters was 47.3% and has been accelerating in 2021. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM e-commerce net revenue and total net revenue for the most recently completed nine quarters for which financial statements have been prepared by us as a reporting issuer. This unaudited quarterly information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Total net revenue E-commerce net revenue E-commerce penetration3 Actuals ($): Quarterly LTM Quarterly LTM

LTM

Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959 604,023 2,294,094

6%

Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627 959,525 2,654,334

7%

Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740 985,288 3,057,856

8%

Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286 1,175,652 3,724,488

9%

Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827 975,592 4,096,057

11%

Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676 802,658 3,939,190

13%

Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779 885,669 3,839,571

15%

Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419 1,715,804 4,379,723

32%

Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886 1,572,640 4,976,771

48%

CAGR (9 quarters)

nmf. 4

47.3%





















Mid-2nd Quarter 1,973,6234 11,749,226 1,536,4725 6,009,190

51%

























_______________________ 3 E-commerce penetration means e-commerce net revenue divided by total net revenue. 4 Not meaningful. 5 For the six-week period between April 1 and May 15, 2021.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

Factors Affecting Our Business

We generally believe that our performance and future success depends on a number of factors that present significant opportunities for us. These factors are also subject to a number of inherent risks and challenges and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors highlighted in the "Risk Factors" section of our Management Discussion and Analysis filing and in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and as described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by us with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions from time to time.



