LUXXFOLIO Lists on the OTCQB Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB beginning at the market opening on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "Being up-listed to the OTCQB is an important part of our strategy to continue to pursue opportunities to expand into the United States, such as the acquisition of WestBlock Capital Inc., which operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining operation in New Mexico. The new listing also provides LUXXFOLIO with the opportunity for greater engagement with our U.S. investors."

The Company expects to complete the WestBlock Capital Inc. acquisition, which was disclosed previously, by the end of June 2021. LUXXFOLIO's shares will trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol "LUXFF" and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LUXX".

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations. The company utilizes blockchain technology to convert unique identifiable assets into fungible digital assets such as Bitcoin and other types of non-fungible digital assets. It provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expects to", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, the acquisition of WestBlock Capital Inc, and the Company's development of its strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Contact Information: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837 or (425) 449-9442, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com

