LUXXFOLIO Launches Filecoin as part of a Decentralized Data Storage Vertical

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH), a vertically-integrated digital asset company, is pleased to announce it has launched a separate decentralized data storage vertical. The Company is building on its core capabilities in industrial data center management to procure, install and operate customized storage server equipment connected to the Filecoin network. The first set of Filecoin storage servers have been received and a full node has been installed and connected to the Filecoin network allowing LUXXFOLIO to begin earning block rewards in its native digital tokens called FIL.

Filecoin is part of a decentralized data storage vertical, to capitalize on the growth in digital assets and applications being built for the decentralized universe including areas such as the Web 3.0, the Metaverse, NFT's, AI analytics, and Play 2 Earn Gaming. Storage providers who contribute storage space and computing power to the network, will collect rewards for storing and distributing data to clients.

Filecoin is built with the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a next generation protocol aiming to make the Web faster, safer, decentralized, and permanent. Established in 2015, IPFS has over 5 billion files spanning scientific data, genetic research, video distribution and streaming, 3D modelling, Metaverse and NFT assets. Growth in cloud data storage is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% through to 2025.



Ken MacLean, President of LUXXFOLIO commented, "Decentralized storage using crypto incentives will be required to support the entire decentralized economy. This vertical is a great lens into the emerging Web 3.0 space and positions the Company into a time frame similar to the early days of Bitcoin mining. We are working closely with Protocol Labs and other storage protocols and will immerse ourselves into the ecosystem."

Recent Company Highlights





Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates



Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

