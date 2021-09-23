The collection embodies Nobis' continuous evolution, reflecting both traditional tailoring and performance outerwear suited for the urban explorers of the world. The duality between the worlds of Nobis' conceptual Nomad and Navigator caters to the bold everyday urban explorer -- the Nomad explores more minimalist, streamlined silhouettes, and the Navigator showcases the brand's traditional-yet-innovative tailoring and classic silhouettes.

"With the 2021 Fall/Winter collection, we wanted to shift the focus - stylistically, functionally and visually," says Robin Yates, Nobis Co-founder and Vice President. "We wanted to further our commitment to adaptive performance and individuality by amping up the versatility and modularity within the new collection."

To complement the design process and bring a new vision to life, Nobis tapped Canadian creative William Ukoh , known for his ability to create digital 3D environments to illustrate his view of the world through colour, texture and dimension, inspired by his global experiences. Ukoh's digital 3D environments, developed for Nobis' Fall/Winter 2021 collection, allow consumers to see the contrasting elements of the Nomad and Navigator and how the collection can withstand the urban elements of the environment through pushing the boundaries of the real world.

"The campaign was designed to reflect different moods and textures of winter within the digital 3D environments," says William Ukoh, photographer and filmmaker. "The 3D generated environments speak to the design language found in both the Nomad branch and the Navigator branch. We melded realism with digital reality through the use of digital environments and real models to keep the collection grounded in reality while still leaning into the evolving landscape of digital reality."

Designed for the urban explorer, the collection meets the changing needs of global seasonality and mild to extreme weather conditions by featuring Nobis' signature membrane laminations, seam-sealed construction, durable water repellent coatings, and premium Canadian-origin white duck down insulation. The offering for men, women, and children fuses three nature-inspired prints, four new neutral hues and a mix of 15 key styles with the Nobis' signature focus on capability and performance.

Arriving online and at retailers early September, the Fall/Winter 2021 collection will be available at Nobis.com, Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com, SSENSE, Sporting Life, and more. Prices range from $700-$1,595.

Visit Nobis.com for more details.

ABOUT NOBIS

In 2007, "Nobis"- Latin for "us" was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under InnoVision Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. In 2010, Nobis was selected as one of the three finalists of the Markham Board of Trade Global Business Excellence Award. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

SOURCE Nobis

For further information: Alexandra Scarlato, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected] or 416-804-3717