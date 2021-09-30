Luxury Jewellery Retailer Birks Group Unveils Two Major Store Renovations in Calgary

"At Birks Group, we are continuously looking for ways to enhance our store experience and service offerings," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO, Birks Group. "By renovating our Maison Birks CORE Shopping Centre store and our Brinkhaus store, we are significantly elevating the shopping experience for our Calgary clientele."

The complete renovation of the 5,465 square foot Maison Birks flagship store at the CORE Shopping Centre was designed by Aedifica and incorporates elements inspired by the Montreal and Toronto Maison Birks flagship stores.

The CORE Shopping Centre store is the first to unveil a Bijoux Birks 1,500 square foot shop-in-shop. The boutique highlights Birks Group's own extensive Bijoux Birks bridal and fine jewellery collections.

The addition of an expansive bridal bar transforms the way couples shop for engagement rings and wedding bands. This interactive space allows for family and friends to join the couple on their journey to finding their dream rings.



The 'Labo' is a pop-up section at the front of the store which offers passersby a glimpse of Maison Birks' latest collections.

The CORE location also houses an assortment of international timepiece and fine jewellery brands including Rolex, Breitling, Longines, Marco Bicego, Montblanc, Roberto Coin, TAG, Tudor, and Wolf. The renovations unveil a new design concept for the Rolex shop-in-shop at 1,210 sq. ft.

Brinkhaus Jewellers, the 70-year-old Birks Group owned banner, has just completed a total transformation of its store located at 823 6 Ave SW. Led by Optima Design, the three-story historical building now features floating showcases, rich, textured wood walls, and gold accents. The store features an expanded fine jewellery and Patek Philippe area. Patek Philippe and IWC are also introducing new design concepts.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. As of September 2021, the Company operates 26 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand, one retail location in Vancouver operated under the Graff brand and one location in Vancouver under the Patek Philippe brand. Bijoux Birks fine jewellery collections are also available through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths locations in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com, and www.brinkhaus.com.

SOURCE Birks Group Inc.

For further information: Audrey Hyams Romoff, [email protected]; Chelsea Brooks, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.birks.com

