Luxury Housing Sales Rise Across Smaller Canadian Markets as Demand Broadens Beyond Traditional Hubs

A new report from REMAX Canada shows smaller and mid-sized centres outperform as affordability, migration and economic momentum reshape Canada's luxury landscape

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- REMAX Canada today released its 2026 Spring/Summer Spotlight on Luxury Report, revealing that luxury housing sales increased across a growing number of smaller and mid-sized Canadian markets in early 2026, as demand broadened beyond the country's traditional high-end hubs.

View PDF REMAX Canada launches the 2026 Spotlight on Luxury Report View PDF REMAX Canada launches the 2026 Spotlight on Luxury Report

While Toronto and Vancouver continue to account for a significant portion of luxury transactions, the report found increased luxury sales activity in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, London–St. Thomas, Ottawa and Halifax–Dartmouth. Edmonton posted the largest year-over-year increase in luxury sales activity (+47.7 per cent), followed by Saskatoon (+27.3 per cent), Ottawa (+17.5 per cent) and Calgary (+13.5 per cent), underscoring the growing role secondary markets are playing in Canada's luxury housing landscape.

"Luxury is no longer defined solely by Canada's largest urban centres," said Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "Smaller and mid-sized markets are experiencing increasing or stable conditions at the higher end of the luxury segment, largely supported by economic diversification, population growth, and continued demand for lifestyle-oriented properties. Meanwhile, in the country's largest and more expensive markets, uncertainty has prompted affluent buyers to take a more measured approach."

The 2026 Spring/Summer Spotlight on Luxury Report examined luxury housing trends and developments in 12 major Canadian markets between January 1 and April 30, 2026, compared with the same period one year earlier. The report found that many smaller and more affordable luxury markets outperformed Canada's traditional high-end housing centres, reflecting stronger local economies, sustained population growth and greater confidence among buyers.

"We're seeing a rebalance of luxury spending, not a decline overall," added Kottick. "Canada's luxury market is becoming more dynamic and more regional, focusing less on where wealth has been historically concentrated and more on where buyers see value and long-term opportunity."

Additional key trends from the report include:

Luxury demand is strongest at entry-level price points across multiple markets , including Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Halifax and London, where buyer activity is heaviest, and inventory is turning fast.

, including Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Halifax and London, where buyer activity is heaviest, and inventory is turning fast. Regions with diversified employment bases see stronger luxury market performance, including Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, London and Winnipeg. Sectors such as government, technology, advanced manufacturing, logistics and energy are helping to sustain demand for properties amid broader economic uncertainty.

including Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, London and Winnipeg. Sectors such as government, technology, advanced manufacturing, logistics and energy are helping to sustain demand for properties amid broader economic uncertainty. Migration is reshaping luxury demand across multiple regions , with interprovincial movers and expanding buyer pools in Calgary, Saskatoon, Ottawa and Niagara, supporting higher-end activity in markets that offer value and lifestyle advantages.

, with interprovincial movers and expanding buyer pools in Calgary, Saskatoon, Ottawa and Niagara, supporting higher-end activity in markets that offer value and lifestyle advantages. Lifestyle-led luxury demand is influencing buying patterns across multiple markets including Halifax, Niagara, Edmonton and Ottawa. Buyers show a strong interest in waterfront, acreage and estate-style properties, showing a continued focus on space, privacy and location-specific amenities.

including Halifax, Niagara, Edmonton and Ottawa. Buyers show a strong interest in waterfront, acreage and estate-style properties, showing a continued focus on space, privacy and location-specific amenities. Luxury buyers are more value-focused and selective, gravitating toward turnkey and well-renovated properties in markets such as Vancouver, London, Winnipeg and Montreal, while high-priced listings take longer to sell.

To view the full report, including market-specific insights, visit https://blog.remax.ca/luxury-real-estate-report/

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, REMAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. REMAX Canada refers to REMAX Canada, Inc., which is an affiliate of REMAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from REMAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to housing and mortgage market conditions and the Company's results of operations, performance and growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, including enacted and proposed tariffs and other trade policies which could impact the global economy, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to recent changes in the Company's leadership team, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and (10) other risk factors detailed from time to time in RE/MAX Holdings' reports filed with the SEC, including RE/MAX Holdings' annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the RE/MAX Holdings does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE REMAX Canada

For more information please contact: Alexandra Ricciardella, [email protected], 647-407-3600; Terri Baumann, [email protected]; Lydia McNutt, [email protected]