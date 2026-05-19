Canadians Are Turning to Recreational Properties as Both a Long-Term Wealth Strategy and Path to Homeownership

Nearly half of Canadians see recreational properties as a more accessible

way to enter the housing market, with younger buyers driving demand

54 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds say recreational properties play at least some role in their vision of long-term financial planning, notably higher than the rate of Canadians aged 35 and older (30 per cent).

45 per cent of prospective buyers view recreational property as an entry point into the broader housing market.

28 per cent of current recreational property owners are motivated to sell due to return-to-office mandates.

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- As affordability challenges continue to sideline homebuyers in major urban markets, recreational properties are emerging as a viable entry point to homeownership and a key component for long-term financial planning for many Canadians.

According to a recent Leger survey commissioned by REMAX Canada, 45 per cent of prospective Canadian buyers plan to buy a recreational property as an entry point into the broader housing market, while 60 per cent of current recreational property owners say their property forms part of their long–term wealth strategy.

"What we're seeing is a more thoughtful, strategic buyer emerge in the recreational market," says Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "Recreational properties are no longer viewed solely as discretionary purchases, but instead as a foothold into homeownership with long-term value potential." This shift is most pronounced among younger Canadians, with 54 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 planning to include a recreational property in their portfolio, notably higher than the rate of those aged 35 and older (30 per cent).

Market Conditions Create Opportunity

Market conditions are helping to support this shift. In an analysis of 21 recreational markets nationwide, REMAX Canada found that more than half are expected to remain buyer's markets in 2026, and one-third will be balanced. Meanwhile, the national average price is expected to increase 1.5 per cent through the remainder of the year.

"After years of dramatic swings, Canada's housing market is finding its footing, and that stability is extending into the recreational segment," adds Kottick. "Prices are stabilizing, inventory is improving, and days on market are returning to more normal levels. Buyers have more choice and time, while sellers are seeing steady demand for well–priced homes."

Regional dynamics continue to shape demand. According to anecdotal broker data, investment in recreational properties is gaining traction, though it varies by region -- from income-driven activity in Canmore, Alberta, where investors are targeting short-term rental opportunities, to long-term, legacy-focused purchases in markets across Ontario cottage country, such as Kawartha Lakes. In more affordable markets, such as Atlantic Canada and parts of Northern Ontario, buyers are increasingly viewing recreational properties as strategic, lower-cost entry points to the housing market with both appreciation potential and lifestyle upside.

Meanwhile in urban regions, return-to-office mandates are influencing the recreational market. Among current property owners, 28 per cent say these policies are prompting them to consider selling. At the same time, 14 per cent of Canadians who do not own a recreational property report hesitating to purchase due to return-to-office expectations.

Buyers Prioritize Move-In Ready, Year-Round Access and Less Risk

Buyer preferences are also evolving with 61 per cent of Canadians saying that if they were buying a recreational property, they prefer to buy a recently renovated unit. Broker-submitted surveys confirmed this preference, noting it was particularly prominent in British Columbia and Ontario. Additionally, 59 per cent of Canadians say that if they owned a recreational property, they would want to use it year-round, rather than seasonally. "It's no longer just about having a place to escape," says Kottick. "Buyers want properties that are ready from day one and flexible enough to support everything from weekend use to full-time living."

However, rising maintenance costs remain a concern with 2 in 5 Canadians (40 per cent) saying maintenance costs would not be manageable if they were to inherit a recreational property. Many brokers report that rising maintenance costs mean more recreational property owners are pushed to sell. REMAX brokers also report growing demand for infrastructure knowledge among buyers, such as septic systems and docks, as well as an increased focus on environmental considerations like flooding, fire, and erosion risk.

Inheriting Recreational Properties as Part of the National Wealth Transfer

Beyond immediate use, recreational properties are becoming part of long-term financial planning. According to broker submitted surveys, many buyers are looking to pass on their recreational properties to the next generation, notably in Ontario markets like Peterborough and The Kawarthas but also a trend in Sylvan Lake, AB.

"We're seeing recreational properties play an increasingly important role in how Canadians think about legacy and wealth transfer," says Kottick. "For many, it's about building equity in a different segment of the market while creating something tangible that can be held, leveraged, and passed down across generations."

Read the full report and regional market insights here..

To view the regional data table, click here.

About the REMAX Study

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,660 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between March 20-22, 2026, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 500,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, REMAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. REMAX Canada refers to REMAX Canada, Inc., which is an affiliate of REMAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from REMAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Forward looking statements

This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding housing market conditions and the Company's results of operations, performance and growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company and continues to pose significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, the Company's ability to successfully close the anticipated reacquisition and to integrate the reacquired regions into its business, (3) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (4) changes in business and economic activity in general, (5) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (6) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (7) changes in laws and regulations, (8) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (9) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (10) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE REMAX Canada

Megan Poole, [email protected], 647-500-5387; Terri Baumann, [email protected]; Lydia McNutt, [email protected]