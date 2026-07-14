Detached Home Sales Rise Across Canada's Largest Markets as Buyers Capitalize on Value

The 2026 REMAX Canada Hot Pocket Communities Report finds sales increased in 61% of Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities while prices remained largely flat

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Buyers are returning to Canada's detached housing market, taking advantage of improved value and sharper pricing in communities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley, according to the new 2026 REMAX Canada Hot Pocket Communities Report. REMAX Canada examined 83 markets between January 1 and June 30, 2026 and found that 61 per cent (51/83) reported detached housing sales ahead of year-ago levels in the first half of the year, while just six per cent of markets (5/83) posted increases in values.

The report identified Fraser Valley with the strongest activity, with detached housing sales up across all six communities – Abbotsford, Mission, White Rock/South Surrey, Langley, Delta North and the City of Surrey, with four of the markets reporting gains in the double digits. Communities in Toronto's 416 area code posted solid growth, with 60 per cent (21/35) reporting an increase in detached home-buying activity. Greater Vancouver followed with nearly 59 per cent of areas (10/17) recording an uptick in sales. The two strongest markets – Greater Vancouver's New Westminster and the GTA's Newtonbrook West/Willowdale West/Westminster-Branson/Lansing-Westgate (C07) – recorded sales gains of more than 50 per cent.

"There's no question that buyers are cautiously optimistic, taking advantage of pricing that is off peak pandemic levels," says Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "Before we call it a 'recovery,' it's worth remembering that the rebound remains narrow, selective and far from guaranteed. Detached housing may be finding its footing, but affordability, confidence and potential shadow inventory remain wild cards in its comeback."

Top Five Detached Housing Markets by Percentage Increase in Unit Sales Rank Area Neighbourhoods within the district Sales 2025 Sales 2026 Percentage +/-











1 New Westminster (GV)

62 98 58.1 % 2 C07 (GTA) Newtonbrook West, Willowdale West, Westminster-Branson, and Lansing-Westgate 80 122 52.5 % 3 C14 (GTA) Newtonbrook East, Willowdale East 78 102 30.8 % 4 Aurora (GTA - York Region)

153 200 30.7 % 5 C12 (GTA) St. Andrews-Windfields 56 71 26.8 %











Source: Greater Vancouver Realtors, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

Top Five Detatched Housing Markets by Percentage Increase in Values Rank Area Neighbourhoods within the district Value 2025 Value 2026 Percentage +/-











1 W07 (GTA) Stonegate-Queensway and Islington City Centre West $1,656,507 $1,742,731 5.2 % 2 Port Moody/Belcarra (GV)

$1,837,500 $1,897,500 3.3 % 3 W09 (GTA) Kingsview Village, The Westway, Humber Heights, Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview,

West Humber, Clairville $1,287,472 $1,318,232 2.4 % 4 C02 (GTA) Yonge-St. Clair, Casa Loma, Wychwood, Annex $3,001,001 $3,064,976 2.1 % 5 C10 (GTA) Mount Pleasant East, Mount Pleasant West $2,147,799 $2,179,050 1.5 %











Source: Greater Vancouver Realtors (Median Price - Jan 1 - May 31 as YTD June median values were unavailable at press time), Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (Average Price),

and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (Average Price)

Other key findings include:

61 per cent of markets analyzed (51/83) reported detached housing sales ahead of year-ago levels in the first half of the year.

Only six per cent of all markets analyzed (5/83) reported an upswing in values, with four out of the five top located in the GTA (two in the central core, and two in the city's west district).

Fraser Valley reported the strongest detached sales activity, which was up across all six communities analyzed.

Overall, the GTA (comprising the 416 and 905 regions combined) reported that 60 per cent of all communities analyzed (36/60) experienced an increase in detached housing sales.

Toronto proper matched the overall GTA trend with 60 per cent of markets analyzed (21/35) recording an upswing in sales, while markets in Toronto's central core (C-district) posted slightly stronger momentum, with 64 per cent of central areas (9/14) noting sales growth from January to June year-over-year.

The GTA's 905 region mirrored the growing momentum of the 416, posting sales growth on par with its urban counterpart, with 56 per cent of communities (14/25) noting an increase in sales.

Greater Vancouver also reported strong sales growth, with 59 per cent of communities analyzed (10/17) posting an increase in detached home-buying activity.

Overall, detached inventory levels are dwindling as more product is absorbed, which could place upward pressure on values in the future – especially at affordable price points.

Read the full report HERE.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, REMAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. REMAX Canada refers to REMAX Canada, Inc., which is an affiliate of REMAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from REMAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Forward looking statements

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SOURCE REMAX Canada

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