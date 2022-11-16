LUXURY FASHION HOUSE BALMAIN LAUNCHES FINE JEWELLERY COLLECTION AT MAISON BIRKS

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Balmain, the luxury fashion house, founded by Pierre Balmain in 1945, has launched a fine jewellery collection designed by Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. The collection is now available in Canada online at MaisonBirks.com. Maison Birks will also be the first retailer in Canada to house the collections in-store. The collections will be available in time for the holiday season. Balmain's distinctively modern-yet-historic personality is echoed in the house's premiere collections, Emblem and Labyrinth.

"My vision is to create a daring and cohesive universe of which fine jewelry offers a perfect new creative expression," says Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director, Balmain. "With the creative studio, we have designed the new collections based on the common values uniting the world of Couture and Fine Jewelry: savoir-faire, design, and personal expression. Emblem and Labyrinth, our two gender-neutral collections, refer to Balmain's signatures—both classic motifs from the house's rich archives and bold 21st-Century icons from runways. We are here adding with these new designs, a sense of timelessness that continues building Balmain's legacy." The creations are made with recycled and ethical 18-karat gold, conflict-free minerals, and traceable gemstones.

"Maison Birks and Balmain are two brands that share the same commitment to sustainability, artistry and service," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO, Birks Group Inc. "As Canada's premier destination for timepieces, wedding and fine jewellery brands, we are thrilled to introduce Balmain to our assortment."

Shop Balmain Fine Jewellery, including the iconic 18-karat Emblem Yellow Gold Diamond and Onyx Pendant and the 18-karat Labyrinth Frieze Yellow Gold and Diamond Pavé Ring, online at MaisonBirks.com and at select Maison Birks locations. Locations include the Bloor Street flagship and Yorkdale store in Toronto, the flagship store in Montreal located on St. Catherine Street and the Vancouver flagship store on West Hastings Street. The price point of the collection ranges from $2,590.00 CAD to $43,400.00 CAD.

Maison Birks, owned by Birks Group Inc., established in 1879, is a leading Canadian retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. Birks Group operates 23 Maison Birks stores across Canada, including flagship locations in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Maison Birks' e-commerce website boasts the largest online hard luxury assortment in Canada. The Maison Birks Atelier offers premium servicing for luxury timepieces. Birks Group is a proud member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC). For additional information please visit MaisonBirks.com and @maisonbirks.

More than 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his "New French Style," it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh, bold and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off. Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century's golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world's fashion capital.

For more than ten years, Balmain's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain's extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way his inclusive, powerful and global Balmain Army wishes to live today. The result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house's celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage.

